The year New Zealand's opera scene hit the headlines

There were high-profile departures from NZ Opera's board, not to mention social media scorn poured on a planned opera about the unruly British travellers. (First aired October 2021).

It’s been a tumultuous 12 months for Thomas de Mallet Burgess.

The general director of New Zealand Opera has handled a trio of resignations from the company’s board, battled the following media storm, and helped the company survive Covid-19.

“It’s been a real uphill battle,” he said in a Zoom interview.

In the past year claims of bad behaviour and mismanagement have flown within the country’s operatic world, and de Mallet Burgess has come under fire from former New Zealand Opera employee Lindy Tennent-Brown in emails addressed to Creative New Zealand and in other statements from tenor Simon O’Neill that were published online and by the media.

supplied John Moore and Emma Pearson in The Marriage of Figaro.

Behind the curtain, staff at New Zealand Opera have been embarking on a bold strategic direction to engage diverse audiences. This has included moving full steam ahead with a production based on the turbulent 2019 trip of the unruly British tourists.

The announcement of that show in May was largely overshadowed by the company’s former board members, Witi Ihimaera, Murray Shaw and Rachael Walkinton, quitting their positions, citing confusion and discontent about New Zealand Opera’s artistic direction.

With its new board members – journalist Carol Hirschfeld, United Nations diplomat and former opera singer Joanna Heslop, and teacher and performer Dr Te Oti Rakena – the 20-year-old company says it is charting an innovative future adjacent to its roots in traditional productions.

Next year its programme includes the Giuseppe Verdi rendition of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth; an outdoor production of Carousel featuring entertainer Suzy Cato against the starry backdrop of Waitematā Harbour in the company’s new annual ‘’Opera on the Harbour’’ event; and the “genre-defying” comedy-opera The Unruly Tourists.

The programme also includes Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator being performed in Porirua; a South Island-only opera based on events during Janet Frame’s time at Seacliff Mental Hospital called The Strangest of Angels; and a recital tour featuring Michael Vinten’s collection of mostly unpublished pre-1950 New Zealand art songs.

De Mallet Burgess says the programme showcases a broad, creative range of opera which blends contemporary and classic. The company is also working on a NZ On Air-funded documentary with media company Stuff about the making of the Unruly Tourists production with senior journalist Alison Mau.

Initial promotion of the production in May turned into a “media feeding frenzy”, de Mallet Burgess said. “That in turn provoked the near state of hysteria about opera and the resignation of board members.”

New Zealand Opera marketing and development director Terri Cumiskey said the documentary was a fantastic opportunity to reveal the rarely seen behind-the-scenes world of opera.

Jeff McEwan/Supplied NZ Opera's 2020 production of ‘Eight Songs for a Mad King’.

De Mallet Burgess said he’d been “the object of much of the attack” that had taken place in 2021.

In emails to Creative New Zealand’s chief executive, the New Zealand Opera’s former head of music Lindy Tennent-Brown wrote allegations about de Mallet Burgess’ credentials and his controversial restructuring of the company after his arrival.

She later wrote about issues relating to the company more generally, including race-based treatment of singers, and how the Unruly Tourists production was a “waste of funding” and also racially problematic, as the tourists were a travelling community.

SUPPLIED Former head of music at NZ Opera Lindy Tennent-Brown accused the company of various missteps.

Further emails from her included her own resignation from the company, and the resignation of another former head of music, and the alleged mismanagement.

After the emails, Creative New Zealand chief executive Stephen Wainwright said it was working with New Zealand Opera in response to the concerns raised. “We support the company’s efforts to find a more sustainable future for New Zealand Opera.”

Cumiskey said much of the company’s focus over the past year was on addressing longstanding equity issues Kiwis had historically experienced when engaging with opera, including by trying to celebrate Māori and Pasifika arts.

In the past three years, the company had produced, commissioned and supported new works at a faster rate than ever before, she said. Its new works aimed to sustainably expand the company’s reach to audiences of all of Aotearoa’s communities. It wanted to embrace diversity of talent within its pool of artists and musicians, and embrace the richness of Kiwi stories. It also wanted to build the profile of the company internationally.

De Mallet Burgess said traditional tropes about opera viewed it as an activity for the cultured or wealthy elite. “I see opera completely differently.”

Opera should require no prior knowledge, only an openness, he said.

supplied NZ Opera pivoted online during lockdown to provide content on the livestream service Vidzing.

The art form had the capacity to engage with audiences in a total, wrap-around way. With new, experimental and contemporary works, the company would be able to entice different audiences, Cumiskey said.

That, de Mallet Burgess said, was important. “But at the same time, audiences will naturally age. Also, times change.”

He said opera had to stay relevant in a digitally driven world that was facing myriad issues such as race, gender and the environment. “It’s increasing difficult to navigate.”

And while the arts were underfunded, opera was “chronically underfunded”, de Mallet Burgess said. There were challenges with the amount of work it was able to do with the funding it had. There would inevitably be pressure on resources, and tension because not everything could be done.

RNZ A who's who of New Zealand opera and the arts has written to the government asking for an independent review of the sector.

“If we don’t find a new audience, there isn’t a future for the art form,” he said.

While the company has its detractors, there is also broad support for its new direction. Kiwi soprano Anna Leese, who will star in The Strangest of Angels in 2022, has been working as a professional opera singer for more than 20 years. She predicted that more New Zealand stories and music by Kiwi composers would feature in the country’s opera scene in the future.

“[New Zealand Opera] need to take care to couple the growth of that culture with performances of old school main stage composers such as Puccini, Mozart and Bizet. There's a lot of support for both directions,” she said. “There should always remain a focus on the music, and experienced musicians should be part of the big decision-making processes.”

Leese said opera singers based in New Zealand usually had to supplement their income by having a second job on top of their performing to sustain a living.

Supplied The director of New Zealand Opera, Thomas de Mallet Burgess, has been forced to defend the direction of the company.

Even so, there continued to be an “incredible number” of hard-working people running healthy, edgy and successful regional opera companies including Toi Toi Opera in Christchurch, Wellington Opera, Auckland Opera Studio, Opera in a Days Bay Garden, Opera Otago and Festival Opera in Hawke’s Bay, she said.

Wellington Opera will perform La Traviata at the St James Theatre in 2022 and its chairwoman, Kerry Prendergast, said there was a “hunger” among Kiwis for good-quality opera, as shown by the fledgling company making a modest profit in its first year.

Wellington Opera artistic director Matthew Ross said arts tourism would have significant economic benefit as New Zealand opened up, which the opera world could capitalise on.

Former assistant director at New Zealand Opera Stuart Coats now tours around the country with Operatunity. He said while funding and “burnout” remained issues for the wider opera world and arts sector, many people involved with opera would not be as happy when doing another job.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Artistic director of Wellington Opera Matthew Ross outside the St James Theatre, which is under refurbishment.

De Mallet Burgess said there needed to be a national arts strategy. Costs were rising exponentially, while funding had, broadly speaking, flat-lined. Despite that, New Zealand Opera’s 2021 season–truncated by Covid restrictions–managed to pull off sell-out performances of The Marriage of Figaro. More than 90 per cent of people who responded to the company’s surveys in 2020 rated its productions “excellent” or “good”.

The company wanted to find fiscally appropriate ways of creating new works, find tour models that supported regional areas of the country, bolster its international reputation and grow its artist development programme.

“Opera has a huge amount to offer Aotearoa: building communities, places, enhancing wellbeing. But its recognition is very low. It’s a highly collaborative art form. Many different people–singers, directors, writers, composers–make the ecosystem so exciting, rich and interesting,” he said.

“We want to reflect our culture back to audiences.”