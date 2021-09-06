Artist Billy Apple dies after short illness

RNZ talks to Author Christina Barton about Billy Apple®: Life/Work - the first substantial book on Billy Apple, New Zealand's most internationally significant artist and a pioneer of pop and conceptual art.

New Zealand artist Billy Apple has died aged 85.

Apple died just after 3am on Monday (September 6) after a short illness, several sources confirmed to Stuff.

Supplied Artist Billy Apple has died.

Apple was one of New Zealand’s most celebrated and significant visual artists, being an Arts Foundation Icon and an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and having his art held in major public collections including the Guggenheim Museum, Tate Britain, Chrysler Museum of Art, Scottish National Galleries of Modern Art and in Te Papa Tongarewa, Auckland Art Gallery and Christchurch Art Gallery.

Born in 1935 in Auckland as Barrie Bates, Apple was a visual artist who started his career studying graphic design at the Royal College of Art in London in 1959. After graduating in 1962, he changed his name to Billy Apple in a self-branding exercise, then in 1964 moved to New York City.

With an interest in the mechanisms of branding and commerce, Apple became one of the catalysts of the pop and conceptual art movements, and he collaborated with artists including Andy Warhol. His constructed identity became a marketing device, for which he later developed a fruit-shaped logo, then internationally registered as a trademark.

While living overseas he exhibited in alternative, museum and gallery scenes, including hosting a major survey exhibition in 1974 in London’s Serpentine Gallery. Since the 1980s he produced text-based works that drew attention to the networks of relations between dealers, collectors and artists.

He returned to Aotearoa in 1990.

In 1998, he was working on branding a new apple cultivar. Apple became a registered trademark in 2007, formalising his brand status. He had been working on collaborative research projects since then, including analysing his gut microbiome with the Liggins Institute.

In 2020, his life and work was put on show in the long-awaited book Billy Apple®: Life/Work by art historian and Adam Art Gallery director Christina Barton.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Billy Apple, left, pictured in 2008 at the launch of the Billy Apple art project at City Gallery in Wellington.

His close friend Hamish McKay, of Wellington’s Hamish McKay Gallery, said Apple had been wed earlier this year to his partner Mary Morrison.

Apple had more than 250 solo exhibitions throughout his career, and had been curated into more than 250, mostly institutional group exhibitions. Apple’s works, including his many fundraising art projects, raised more than a million dollars for charities and institutions throughout Aotearoa.

At the time of his death he was represented by Hamish McKay, Wellington; Starkwhite, Auckland; Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong and The Mayor Gallery in London.

Apple’s final exhibition, Billy Apple® – A Brand Looking For A Product, which he curated himself, is currently on at Napier’s MTG Hawke’s Bay until October 31.