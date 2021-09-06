Artist Billy Apple, 'one of the genuine greats', dies aged 85

One of New Zealand's most influential visual artists - Billy Apple - has died. He was an Arts Foundation Icon and an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Apple died just after 3am on Monday following a short illness.

He was one of New Zealand’s most celebrated and significant visual artists, being an Arts Foundation Icon and an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

His art is held in major private and public collections, including the Guggenheim Museum, Tate Britain, Chrysler Museum of Art, Scottish National Galleries of Modern Art and in Te Papa Tongarewa.

Chartwell Collection, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki Billy Apple’s ‘Motion Picture Meets the Apple’ (detail), 1963.

His close friend, Hamish McKay, of Wellington’s Hamish McKay Gallery, said Apple recently wed his partner, Mary Morrison.

“Conceptually rigorous, his attention to detail was astonishing,” McKay said. “Billy could be demanding when presenting an exhibition, but once you understood what was required and got on with it, he was an easy collaborator, the results were always nothing short of world-class.

“Unique and authentic, he has left a body of work and a legacy that has raised the bar, and gold standard for generations of artists to come.”

Born in 1935 in Auckland as Barrie Bates, Apple left Aotearoa to study graphic design at the Royal College of Art in London in 1959.

After graduating in 1962, he changed his name to Billy Apple in a self-branding exercise, then in 1964 moved to New York City.

With an interest in the mechanisms of branding and commerce, Apple became one of the catalysts of the pop and conceptual art movements, and he collaborated with artists, including Andy Warhol.

Supplied Apple was 85.

His constructed identity became a marketing device, for which he later developed a fruit-shaped logo, then internationally registered as a trademark.

To create a venue for his work in Manhattan, he established APPLE, a not-for-profit space at 161 West 23rd St, which he operated between October 1969 and May 1973.

While living overseas he exhibited at various alternative, museum and gallery spaces, including hosting a major survey exhibition in 1974 in London’s Serpentine Gallery. Since the 1980s, he produced text-based works that drew attention to the art system.

Apple returned to Aotearoa in 1990.

supplied Apple made a range of branded products under his own trademarked name.

Art writer and critic Anthony Byrt said Apple was “one of a kind”.

“Billy somehow combined an absolute rigour and fastidiousness with a generosity and wicked sense of humour. He could be amazingly tough to work with – he expected the best. But if he recognised that's what you were trying to achieve, he repaid you with deep respect and friendship,” Byrt said.

“Another artist once said to me that the real mark of greatness is how much someone makes possible for the people who follow them. By that measure, Billy was one of the genuine greats. Contemporary art in New Zealand wouldn't have been the same without him.

“There are now several generations of us who owe Billy a huge debt. I learned an enormous amount from him about how to be in the world, how to contribute meaningfully to it, and what to expect in return.”

NIGHTS/RNZ RNZ talks to Author Christina Barton about Billy Apple®: Life/Work - the first substantial book on Billy Apple, New Zealand's most internationally significant artist and a pioneer of pop and conceptual art.

Courtney Johnston, Te Papa’s tumu whakarae, said Apple showed that art was part of “all sorts of systems” - financial exchange, leisure, science and commerce.

“His works were made out of gold and bronze; of smeared tissues and personal observation; of screen-printed receipts and painted agreements; of plastic and neon; of motorbikes and racing cars; of a line of his own cells that is now held in University of Auckland's School of Biological Sciences,” Johnston said.

“He had high expectations of himself, and he expected the art world to match them. He was rigorous, intelligent, ambitious and generous, especially in his late years with the careers and aspirations of younger artists.”

Billy Apple became a registered trademark in 2008. Since then, Apple worked on a range of projects to create branded products in the eight classes in which his trademark is registered, including a new breed of apple called the ‘Billy Apple’, a ‘Billy Apple Cider’, ‘Billy Tea’ and ‘Apple’s Blend’ – a mix of coffee beans.

LIFE MAGAZINE A photo essay in a 1964 issue of LIFE magazine chronicled the collision of pop and conceptual art. Apple’s (right) first exhibition in New York – ‘the seminal American Supermarket’ – featured the vanguard of the movement including Andy Warhol (pictured left), Jaspar Johns and Roy Lichtenstein.

More recently he was involved in several art-science collaborations that saw his cells immortalised, his genome mapped and his gut microbiome analysed.

In 2020, his life and work was put on show in the long-awaited Billy Apple®: Life/Work by art historian and Adam Art Gallery director Christina Barton.

Apple had more than 250 solo exhibitions throughout his career and had been curated into more than 250, mostly institutional, group exhibitions. Apple’s works, including his many fundraising art projects, raised more than $1 million for charities and institutions across Aotearoa.

At the time of his death he was represented by McKay, Wellington; Starkwhite, Auckland; Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong, and The Mayor Gallery in London.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Apple, left, pictured in 2008 at the launch of the Billy Apple art project at City Gallery in Wellington.

New Zealand AIDS Foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers said Apple was a champion of the foundation’s counselling and testing services, and a key fundraiser via his Art for AIDS project.

“We are incredibly grateful for his support, and we send our love to those who were closest to him as they celebrate his life at this difficult time,” Myers said.

Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni said Aotearoa had lost an art giant. “Billy was a creative visionary, an inspiration and a friend to so many ... Billy leaves a distinctive and enduring legacy, and his loss will be felt the world over, but particularly here in Aotearoa.”

Apple’s final exhibition, Billy Apple® – A Brand Looking For A Product, which he curated himself, is currently on at Napier’s MTG Hawke’s Bay until October 31.