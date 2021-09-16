Festival One dumps Mystery Creek 'wasteland' in favour of greener pastures for Christian event

Mystery Creek is no longer a suitable venue for the Christian event, Festival One promoter Graham Burt said. He’s pictured at the festival in 2017.

Music festivals might conjure up images of “hordes of young people off their faces”, who leave rubbish and “vomit all over the place”.

That's “so far from what Festival One is about,” promoter Graham Burt told Waipā District Council’s hearings committee.

The experienced music director and music artist used the stereotypical examples to outline his point of difference at a September 13 hearing.

Festival One wants to hold the annual event on a private rural Waikato property over the Auckland Anniversary weekend for 10 years from 2022.

“We are alcohol and drug free and we are a Christian festival,” Burt said. “Over 40 churches now use Festival One as their church camp.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Music is “just a part of it, not the whole of what we do” at Festival One, Burt said. Pictured is a performance at the 2015 festival.

Festival One was previously at Mystery Creek and replaced the Parachute Festival.

Burt said the venue, dubbed an “industrial wasteland” was no longer suitable, and the festival had been offered the use of private farm land near Karāpiro.

The site on Whitehall Rd was offered by Whitehall Fruitpackers boss Mark Gardiner.

The consent hearing, held online, gave the committee a chance to hear those for and against the event.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Waipā District Council's hearings committee assembled online to listen to submissions for the Festival One resource consent application.

The event’s rural setting did not seem to be a problem, but the number of people expected provided some concern for staff checking over the application.

In year one it would have 5000 people, building up to 10,000 plus 2000 crew and support staff by year five.

The committee heard that’s far fewer than at the previous Parachute Festival and it had been reduced to “retain the community feel” of the event.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Whitehall Fruitpackers chief executive Mark Gardiner has offered land for Festival One to use at Whitehall Valley, about 40km south of Hamilton.

“Imagine it as a very large family camping together, listening to talks, looking at arts exhibitions and seminars on pieces of art,” Burt said.

“Yes there is music but that is just a part of it, not the whole of what we do.”

Burt said the Mystery Creek venue was no longer suitable and Festival One had been offered the use of the Whitehall Rd land.

Mystery Creek’s goal was to have large flat space to rent out, and the venue felled trees Festival One was relying on for shade.

“Our team calls Mystery Creek an industrial wasteland.”

SUPPLIED Festival One proposes to hold the event at a Whitehall Rd property, shown in red. The event site is marked in yellow. The property is 156 hectares in forestry, 53ha pastoral land and 70ha of kanuka.

The farm land offered “ticked all the boxes”, with dedicated spaces for camping, shade, a medical area and all activities the festival wanted to run.

“This is a Christian event and I don’t want to underplay this. We are looking to run an event where people come and connect with creation and the creator behind it.”

“I’m using Christian language deliberately because this is what we are about.”

Nine submissions were made to the council, six opposed – with issues including noise and traffic – and three in support or neutral.

Neighbours Steve Howse and Henk Weijers told the committee why they were opposed.

Howse said festival attendees would pass their properties to access the event and that bringing 12,000 people to the Whitehall Valley was “well outside what is permitted under the district plan”.

If the committee granted consent, Howse said it should be for just five years and no other events should be allowed at the venue.

He also supported the suggestion of annual review and a community meeting after the event to discuss any issues.

Planner Mark Chrisp, for Festival One, outlined sound and traffic management plans and confirmed the application was for a single event.

The council’s planner Aidan Kirkby-McLeod recommended the event be granted a resource consent with various conditions.

The two-hour hearing was adjourned and the committee has 15 working days to decide.