How art is helping people cope with the Covid-19 pandemic

The arts are proving a powerful tool to help Kiwis get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Creating art work is helping people process the Covid-19 pandemic, while lockdown is also affording professional artists valuable time to immerse themselves in their practice.

The surge in art creation and rise of art equipment sales could be explained by people seeking comfort in creativity, said Sandra Schmidt, a professional art therapist.

“For most people, that sense of control was lacking and still is in all the lockdowns. ... People are gaining back control in creative outlets. But people can also get closure. From conception to the end, you’re the creator of it.”

Schmidt said in creating something, people could go into a meditative or resting state, and nervous systems also calmed down. “You don’t have to be an artist to come to that state.”

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ Judy Millar’s current exhibition at City Gallery Wellington, 'Action Movie', features three mural-size abstract paintings in hot reds and pinks and seven portrait-format paintings in colder hues evoking the night-time. She made the works during lockdown last year.

Creating art could help people process events but also stimulate the senses.

It was nurturing for people’s souls and bodies. “It’s not denying–it’s trying to give something. You can come to your centre a bit ... and meet other aspects of yourself through creative discoveries.”

SUPPLIED Sandra Schmidt, a registered professional art therapist, said there were many benefits of making art.

Graeme Harris, managing director of the Gordon Harris art supplies business, said before the March 2020 lockdown, its stores experienced a rush of people stocking up on art supplies. Online sales also “spiked hugely” during both lockdowns. “There has been an increased uptake in people doing art and craft activities since the beginning of the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Talking with overseas suppliers, Harris understood this was a worldwide trend. While modelling clay in particular was in hot demand, so were paints, brushes, drawing supplies, and canvasses. “It’s right across the board ... People are re-examining how they spend their time, re-discovering pursuits they had as children.”

SUPPLIED Gordon Harris art supplies stores have experienced a spike in sales through the pandemic.

Philosopher Alain de Botton and art historian John Armstrong identified seven main functions of art in their book Art as Therapy: remembering, hope, sorrow, rebalancing, self-understanding, growth and appreciation.

Within the professional art sphere, there has also been silver linings to come from the pandemic for artists, including burgeoning art sales.

Artist Judy Millar is exhibiting a series of paintings she created during last year’s lockdown at Wellington’s City Gallery. Millar lives alone in an isolated part of west Auckland, and said the pandemic afforded her a burst of productivity.

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ Judy Millar’s exhibition focuses on crepuscular time. She says she has always been fascinated by darkness, and was able to focus on translating this onto canvas during lockdown where she had time to spend studying the night sky.

During lockdown, the only call on her time was her work, which meant increased artistic focus. “The phone didn’t ring, there was no-one on the road, there was no-one walking by. The intensity became quite extreme. Because there are no distractions, you can go into things in a deep way.”

The Covid-19 virus had caused people sickness, suffering and death. Artists were particularly sensitive to that, Millar said. “My work certainly is a way to experience the world–a way to cope. It always has been. It’s a way for me to think through my own existence.

“You’re very permeable as an artist–things pass through you, and you pick them up. It affects us all, in whatever we’re doing.”