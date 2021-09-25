'Sunrise Lullaby' a welcome respite for hibernating music fans

Wellington band Dr Reknaw’s new release Sunrise Lullaby is an upbeat slice of sun-drenched reggae and soul.

The song and accompanying video are a timely reminder of light at the end of the tunnel for music fans in the depths of lockdown restrictions and Wellington’s seasonal blast.

A sunny, positive vibe informs the new video as band members fly through a colourfully animated world wearing masks of their animal alter egos.

“We wanted it to be like a storybook – really fun and colourful,” bass player Sophie Cooper said.

Cooper and sister Julia are the songwriting and vocal heart of the eight-piece band, which also features members from other Wellington acts such as Raw Collective, Hummucide​ and TOI.

The sisters began making music together when they met up five years ago while working as volunteers in Tarifa, Spain.

“We were both really inspired by each other. The songs that [Julia] was writing were really on the ball with having a message that needed to be said but with a feel good vibe behind it,” Sophie Cooper said.

Dane Scott Wellington soul, reggae band Dr. Reknaw. Back row, left to right: Sophie Cooper (vocals/bass), Zane Hawkins (guitar), Hayden Richardson (trumpet), Lennox Grootjans (drums, Luther Hunt not pictured), Jules Blewman (percussion). Front row, left to right: Eilish Wilson (sax), Ben Stewart (keyboards), Julia Cooper (lead vocals).

The two resolved to return to New Zealand and start a band around their music. Sophie Cooper studied jazz for two years in Wellington and persuaded her sister to relocate from Auckland.

“We knew that the music scene was way better in Wellington and so we went there and started pulling things together in 2019,” she said.

Cooper said the band's organic, in touch with nature vibe meant it made sense to hunker down in the colder months. As a result, lockdown came at a time when members were dispersed about the country and the two sisters could write from home towards the band’s next project.

“We were planning to have a break anyway. It hasn’t really disrupted our flow. Our rhythm’s been to go with the seasons.”

Dane Scott Bassist Sophie Cooper says outdoor festivals are her favourite place to play.

The group will reconvene in November ahead of scheduled festival dates in the summer break and will be touring to promote their next release “once the silly season has settled down” in April and May.

Cooper said performing at festivals such as Tora Bombora, Resolution were her favourite opportunities to find their audience.

“We’ve played Tora twice before. It’s outside, it’s in nature and it’s a really mellow vibe. Outdoor parties are my favourite – it’s different playing outside and I really like that.”

You can find the new video for Sunrise Lullaby on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80Sw8JXGfTE