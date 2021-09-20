Life, the universe and everything - including a giant octopus - in Hamilton after dark

Three very different – but equally intriguing – interactive, illuminated sculptures have turned central Hamilton into an environment of mystery and wonderment after dark.

The three artworks have been installed as part of this year’s Boon After Dark exhibition.

Full Spectrum by Anthony van Dorsten and Octopedia by the artists known as Amigo & Amigo are both in Garden Place; while the third sculpture, Deep Thought by the artist known as Hybycozo, is positioned in the stage area at Victoria on the River.

Deep Thought is named after the supercomputer from the whimsical science fiction novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy that declared the meaning of life, the universe and everything was “42”.

Made in the shape of a triambic icosahedron – 60 gold triangular panels – Deep Thought stands at over four metres high. A small portal allows people to enter its interior, where they are surrounded by patterns and light that, according to the description of the work, is “nothing short of a mystical experience”.

TOM LEE/STUFF "Full Spectrum" in Garden Place.

Full Spectrum is described as “an artistic celebration on unity and diversity in nature and humanity”. It’s a set of seven Hexagonal sculptures that create a unique light display. Travel through them and experience a fun, immersive and dynamic visual journey.

Octopoda is a steampunk percussion Octopus. Each tentacle is connected to a drum which illuminates and flashes to the drum beat you play. There are five different lighting animations, with their own unique display of colour and movement depending on your beat.

TOM LEE/STUFF "Octopoda" is also in Garden Place.

The sculptures were lit up for the first time on Friday night, and can be seen for the next six weeks.

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival that has been beautifying walls around the city with eye-catching artworks since 2015.

Boon trustee Nancy Caiger said the After Dark project was part of the organisation's vision to bring the streets of Hamilton alive with art.

TOM LEE/STUFF "Deep Thought" from the inside.

“We want to help people engage with art throughout their ordinary lives. Our vision is ‘art everywhere, every day’ and having sculptures in the city is a significant way we can achieve this.

“We love the way in which science, technology, engineering and maths interact with art in the installations that we bring"

Caiger said she would like to hear from other Waikato creatives who would be interested in collaborative events around the installations.