The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival: Young people create free festival that's helping put Kāpiti on the map

When The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival, won a regional community arts and culture award, the organisers encouraged the adults in the room to invest in rangatahi and their causes.

Aurélie Bray​ and Caleb Jack​ are the masterminds behind the free festival set for its third year in 2022. Working alongside a group of their friends, the team range in age from 16 to 23.​

Kāpiti, a mix of coastal suburbs, is often seen as a “retirement mecca” but Bray, 19, said there was a strong youth movement happening in the district.

Jack, 22, agreed. “People usually finish school and go away, but there are young people staying in Kāpiti and pouring into the region.”

Judah Plester/supplied From the vegetarian food to the activities, the festival is free and open to anyone to come along. Local Kāpiti bands will be performing and next year, there will be more of a focus on the spoken word.

The couple rent in Paraparaumu and when they’re not volunteering or making videos, they are organising the Pickle Pot Be-In Festival.

“The idea was to throw away our phones and have a day in the sun where we can interact and create stuff away from technology,” Jack said.

From the vegetarian food to the activities, the festival was free and open to anyone to come along. Local Kāpiti bands would be performing and next year, there would be more of a focus on spoken word.

“We want the festival to be accessible for everyone, so we will only operate at alert level 1.”

JUDAH PLESTER/Supplied The festival is for people to have fun in the sun, ideally without their phones.

Bray said the festival had received a lot of support from local groups – something she didn’t think they could find somewhere else.

But the journey to organising the festival was not easy, they both said.

“It was a big lesson on how to manage people who were older than us and our friends. It creates a weird, power dynamic,” Jack said.

Filling out numerous council forms and looking for funding was also a big learning curve, Bray said.

MANDY TE/Stuff The main organisers of The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival, 22-year-old Caleb Jack and 19-year-old Aurélie Bray.

“But we gained so much from the practical experience," she said.

“We don’t want people to just have fun – we also want them to be inspired. We want this to become a movement, not just an event.”

Bray and Jack hoped the festival could become sustainable in the future so they could give money back to the local bands who performed at the event, and they could become self-employed.

“We're always looking for volunteers and we're asking people to take a chance on us,” Jack said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Sophie Handford says events like The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival shows that young people could come together and organise activities for themselves and others.

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Sophie Handford​, who holds the youth portfolio, said it was easy for youth in Kāpiti to feel like there was not a lot of activities for them.

“I attended this year and saw a lot of young people come out of their shell,” Handford said.

“It also shows that young people can come together in Kāpiti and organise activities and events for themselves and each other.”

The festival will take place on January 8, 2022, at Tilley Rd Reserve from 4pm onwards.