Popular Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival splits into two separate events due to Covid-19

Tama Waipara set out to play the clarinet, but in a flash his life changed, and took him on a journey he'd never imagined.

A popular local arts festival that attracts thousands to Gisborne is being split into two separate events due to Covid-19.

The first part of the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival will still go ahead from October 8-17, opening at galleries, locations and venues under the alert level restrictions at the time, and celebrating the region’s artistic talent, creative taonga, and stories.

But a selection of other events and shows that were originally taking place during October will now go ahead February 3-13.

Events still going ahead in October include Te Ara I Whiti, Sunshine Soul Sessions, Toi Ake Gallery, Show Me Shorts Film Festival and more.

READ MORE:

* Tama Waipara - the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival director who proves that anything is possible

* More than 200 artists and performers lined up for October's diverse Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival

* Te Reo Māori musical inspired by whānau to be written by Victoria University's writer in residence

* Chamber music festival announces star-studded lineup for 2021

* Creative projects in New Plymouth given $31k funding



Festival chief executive and artistic director Tama Waipara​ said the October programme was about celebrating the “home fires and the heart of our festival”.

“Te Ara i Whiti showcases creative excellence in a transformative trail of light works that can only have come from Te Tairāwhiti. The fact that there are so many galleries and community-led kaupapa involved in this year’s festival is hugely exciting,” Waipara said.

“We have worked alongside each of the artists involved in the Festival to reschedule a beautiful line-up for February which will see a summer celebration led by music.

Supplied The Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival has been split into two separate events due to Covid-19.

“Kicking off with the world premiere of Hihī - A Song of Place and followed by an explosion of exceptional music and cabaret at our Festival Club and Garden Bar.

“I think we will all have earned some time in the sun by then.”

Some events moved to February include All That Glitters is Gizzy, Homecoming Queens and more.

More than 200 artists and performers are lined up for the festival that has attracted the attention of thousands since its inception three years ago.

Last year’s Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival brought more than 16,000 people from across New Zealand.

John Cowpland/Stuff Fesitval CEO and creative director Tama Waipara said the October programme was about celebrating the “home fires and the heart of our festival.”

From a festival of lights, to dance, live music, theatre, kapa haka and art, the event celebrates the rich artistic history and talent of Gisborne, and will include celebrated performers and artists, both living and remembered.

Festival stories are drawn from the expanse of the entire East Cape - linked by whenua and whakapapa – across the motu, and the world.

Musical line-ups include Homecoming Queens, Jackie Clarke, Sandy Mill and Bronwyn Turei, Deva Mahal, Troy Kingi, Louis Baker, Anna Coddington and Julia Deans.

The festival will feature other events including workshops, tamariki offerings and activities in the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival programme, including a series of storytelling and book readings.

Ticket holders for all postponed shows will be contacted directly, by September 30.