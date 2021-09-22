'We could do better': Symphony Orchestra on diversity, access, engagement

The country’s leading professional orchestra says work needs to happen to improve its staffing make-up, in particular by employing more women and people from diverse backgrounds.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra chief executive Peter Biggs, director of strategy and corporate services Kaine Thompson and board chairman Laurence Kubiak appeared before a parliamentary select committee on Wednesday, where Kubiak told politicians that Covid-19 was an elephant in the room over the last year.

Under lockdowns and social distancing, the orchestra could not give live concerts, which had been enormously challenging, Kubiak said. The orchestra responded “extremely well”, with great agility and streamed and commercialised as much content as it could.

“It affected our financial performance and our real live performances,” he said.

The organisation reassessed how it was shaped. Biggs said the NZSO was working on a new set of values which were more audience-driven, while continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation.

It altered its touring model to deeply engage with diverse communities–particularly Māori and rangatahi–and reverse its carbon footprint, while also improve accessibility and inclusiveness.

The orchestra generated 4 million views with its online content, Biggs said. Eighty per cent of these people were New Zealand audiences, while 20 per cent were international.

The organisation was working with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage on a sustainable funding model which meant it would not rely on the Government.

Work was progressing on the NZSO’s first-ever home, the National Music Centre. Biggs said the draft memorandum of understanding with Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Music, which would also use the space, was “yet to be finally confirmed and signed”. However the parties were working together as if it had.

Collectively, $20 million of the $30m target towards the centre’s fit-out had been raised. Wellington City Council was paying for the capital works.

Biggs said the orchestra was “very conscious” of the need for gender balance within its staffing, but acknowledged this was a “generational issue”. He expected a number of players over the coming years to retire. More young women were both coming through as musicians, and being recruited into the player contingent.

Part of the NZSO's 'Setting Up Camp' tour included a 'Relaxed Concert' element, which was designed to make concerts less intimidating for audiences who may feel uncomfortable in a traditional concert environment.

This was mainly due to many Kiwis returning from overseas, and they were also coming from the NZSO National Youth Orchestra.

Biggs also said the orchestra “could do better” in terms of cultural diversity across its staff.

The NZSO was offering master-classes with organisations, its Instrument Petting Zoo and Storytime Live for children, and a new programme Setting Up Camp which would see it go into communities. It had separately partnered with Benee and te reo heavy metal band Alien Weaponry.

It was continuing its work in schools, including lower-decile schools, and was trying to deepen its relationship with the Ministry of Education to address the “considerable gap” of music education that exists in Aotearoa’s mainstream schooling system. “We are trying to fill that gap ... We have a responsibility.”

Benee performs with the NZSO at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

However, it had “room to improve” on representing Aotearoa better, Thompson said. The NZSO was looking at working with Tongan brass bands in south Auckland, and Pacific choirs.

Collaborations were under way with two iwi – Ngāi Tūhoe and Ngāi Tahu – which if successful the NZSO hoped to use as models for future work. It was also looking to invest in a director of Māori engagement.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in this space.”