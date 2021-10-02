A Midsummer Night's Dream to close year for Royal New Zealand Ballet

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed by the RNZB from late October through December.

The weather fairies have delivered a touch of warmth, summer’s peeking around the corner, and the end of the year nears.

At the same time, the Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers have begun rehearsals for the upcoming Christmas season of their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, created by British choreographer Liam Scarlett.

Lovers, fairies, mischief and moonlight conspire in one of Shakespeare’s classic tales, which will bring joy and cheer to theatres across the country from October 28.

“At the end of another Covid year, we will again celebrate the power and beauty of the arts. Performing this magical production, to Mendelssohn’s sumptuous score, is a Christmas treat for audiences everywhere,” said the company’s artistic director, Patricia Barker.

It premieres in Wellington on October 28.

Choreographed by the late Scarlett at the beginning of his career, the production was an overnight sensation, performing to capacity audiences throughout New Zealand in both 2015 and 2016.

“[Scarlett’s] A Midsummer Night’s Dream has stood the test of time – it is in our DNA. We cherish this production and will honour Liam’s memory and his beautiful artistic legacy with every sparkling step,” Barker said.

The work was choreographed by the late Liam Scarlett.

Scarlett died suddenly in the United Kingdom in April this year, aged 35.

Designer Tracy Grant Lord’s vision of Shakespeare’s characters and enchanted wood, illuminated with lighting by Kendall Smith, would be a feast for the senses, Barker said.

The work will be a feast for the senses, artistic director Patricia Barker says.

That will be accompanied by former Royal NZ Ballet music director Nigel Gaynor’s full-length ballet score, drawn from Mendelssohn’s incidental music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and interspersed with orchestral arrangements of the composer’s works for solo piano and chamber music, and featuring other magical orchestral works including the atmospheric overture The Hebrides.

Performances in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch will be accompanied by the NZ Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Paul Christ.

The production will tour the country, including regional areas like Napier and Invercargill.