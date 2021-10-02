10 exhibitions to look out for in October

In October, Warren Feeney is pleased to discover contemporary Pacific art is breathing life into five exhibitions in Ōtautahi, the 2021 recipient of the Parkin Drawing Prize has an exhibition of new work, and the do-it-yourself attitude of Flying Nun’s artists is key to the success of Hellzapoppin’!

1. Hellzapoppin’! The Art of Flying Nun, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, corner Worcester Blvd and Montreal St. In 1981 the art of Flying Nun seemed like an outsider. No-one could have imagined asking: Is there an art-historical context for Flying Nun? But time has been seriously supportive of Flying Nun’s music, record covers, posters and videos. Its do-it-yourself anarchical spirit is fundamental to its inspirational attitude, confirming that while France may have its story about Impressionism, Christchurch has its own outstanding art history, about Flying Nun. Sept 17 – Nov 28.

Supplied Mark Braunias, Puss G 2000, 2021, acrylic on canvas (Jonathan Smart Gallery)

2. Mark Braunias, In Search of the Saccharine Underground, Jonathan Smart Gallery, 52 Buchan St, Sydenham. The recent award recipient of the Parkin Drawing Prize, Mark Braunias’ successful entry, In search of the Saccharine Underground, is also the title of his exhibition. Braunias was an appropriate winner, the fundamentals of his art grounded in “taking a line for a walk,” with judge Sarah Farrar commenting that Braunias’ art and its “raucous energy is irrepressible and hard to ignore”. Oct 8 – Nov 20.

Supplied Sage Rossie, My Body Is My Vehicle, photography, Digital Media (Eastside Gallery, Linwood)

3. Vernal Surfaces, Eastside Gallery, 388 Worcester St. Spring is here and Vernal Surfaces is a group exhibition celebrating the occasion across a range of media and strategies from Alix Ashworth, Magdelane Clare, Joe Clarke, Linda James, Sage Rossie and Helene Olivia Smith. Rossie’s My Body Is My Vehicle and its awakening figures are both photograph and performance, revealing the enduring influence of 1970s conceptual art and its capacity to continue to surprise and challenge. Oct 1 – Nov 5.

Supplied Tony de Lautour Looking Out For Pleasure, 2021, acrylic & oil on canvas, (NMG)

4. Tony de Lautour, Market of the Senses, NMG, Wynn William House, 47 Hereford St. Over the past decade, geometric shapes, squares, rectangles and triangles have presided over the paintings of Tony de Lautour, dressed up as curious entities. Increasingly, the spaces in between these enigmatic forms have continued to expand, attracting attention to their stillness and calm and raising the pleasure of one further encounter with an artist whose practice continues to reconsider itself anew. Oct 1-30.

Janneth Gil Dr Tarisi Sorovi-Vunidilo, Margaret Aull, Donita Vatuinaruku Hulme, Joana Monolagi, Dulcie Stewart, and Luisa Tora, iLakolako ni weniqia: A Veiqia Project (installation view), 2021. (The Physics Room)

5. iLakolako ni weniqia: A Veiqia Project exhibition, The Physics Room, 301 Montreal St. The Veiqia Project brings together artists, curators, researchers, and academics: Dr Tarisi Sorovi-Vunidilo, Margaret Aull, Donita Vatuinaruku Hulme, Joana Monolagi, Dulcie Stewart and Luisa Tora. Their intentions are specifically acknowledged in three matakau female ancestral figures carved by Aull, their presence ‘breathing life’ into the gallery and implicitly the spaces beyond. Indeed, its success is arguably measurable in four additional exhibitions of Pacific art in galleries in close proximity. Sept 25 – Oct 31.

Supplied Richard Elderton, Leaves, 2021, oil on canvas (The Den)

6. Richard Elderton, Beyond the Surface, The Den, 181 High St. Beyond the Surface is Richard Elderton’s first solo exhibition and a series of paintings that confirm his transition from the purely abstract to figurative. Or do they? Outwardly, Beyond the Surface promises a view of the land and nature – yet sidesteps the delivery, acknowledging our expectations and insisting time may be better spent in an experience about paint, colour, surface, form and space, and painting as its own tangible reality. Sept 28 – Oct 18.

Supplied Michael Michaels, Life Beginnings II, 11-04 and 11-06, 2021, glazed ceramics (Chamber Gallery Rangiora)

7. Michael Michaels, Life Beginning II, Chamber Gallery, Rangiora Library, 141 Percival St. Michael Michaels is a ceramic sculptor making work that is as conceptual as it is about its physical presence, his arts practice sharing its attitude with a dedicated group of artists that includes Madeleine Child and Cheryl Lucas. Life Beginnings II sees him bring a previous series 23 years in the making to fruition, his animated and all too human subjects inviting comparison with Picasso’s anthropomorphic ceramic figures. Oct 3 – Nov 4.

Supplied Maurice Lye, Fold, c.1981, printed in 2021, archival pigment on cotton rag paper (PGgallery192)

8. Maurice Lye, Homeward Bound, PGgallery192, 192 Bealey Ave. Homeward Bound is the first solo exhibition from Ōtautahi-based photographer and designer Maurice Lye since 2009. Interviewed by Photo Forum in 2019, he described himself as an introvert, yet this is somewhat self-effacing, his photographs singling out our unexpected associations with places and spaces and the significance of such relationships in our lives. Oct 19 – Nov 11.

Supplied Chauncey Flay, Osterns Quarry Greywacke Bunker 39-1, New Zealand greywacke, (The Central Art Gallery)

9. Chauncey Flay, His first exhibition in Christchurch, The Central Art Gallery. The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Blvd. The artist as alchemist is embedded in Western art and popular notions of the transformation of materials. Artist Chauncey Flay perfectly fits the description of alchemist, exhibiting objects, conceived and realised in coral, greywacke marble, stainless steel, brick, stone and argillite, their transformation evidence of a philosophy about humanity’s relationships with place, belonging and the material world. Oct 14 – Nov 14.

Supplied Mitchell Bright, Untitled (Ibid: In the same place), 2021, inkjet prints on lustre paper, and shot with 6 x 7 negative film (Ilam Campus Gallery)

10. Mitchell Bright, Ibid: In the same place, Ilam Campus Gallery, University of Canterbury. Late in 2019, photographer Mitchell Bright travelled across the United States, visiting places he “had stared at countless times through the lenses of some of my biggest influences....” – which explains the ironic exhibition title. Mitchell’s images of the American landscape are much like home, the silence, stillness and expansive views of the land, revealing one further irony – the inescapable evidence of industry and commerce, an uncommunicative presence and chilling reflection on the state of planet earth. Sept 24 – Oct 22.