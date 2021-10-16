What happens when scientists pick up a camera? A staff photo competition captures the stunning realities of their (not so) nine-to-five

The “view from the office” is certainly one of the perks of the job for NIWA staff.

A break in the clouds in a remote Fiordland valley and a chance encounter with a jellyfish under the Antarctic ice provided just some of the highlights from this year’s NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) staff photography competition.

Science takes them to some stunning locations and leads to some special encounters, and every year the research organisation holds a photographic competition for staff working across its climate, oceans and freshwater platforms. This year attracted more than 400 entries.

A moody Fiordland landscape, captured by freshwater ecologist Shannan​ Crow, won the public vote for the 2021 People’s Choice award.

Christchurch-based Crow was in the headwaters of the Eglinton​ River working on the release of juvenile eels when the sun peeked through the clouds.

“The scene was looking pretty poor with the dark cloud and flat light, but as I started heading back there was a small break in the clouds which let in some light further down the valley,” Crow said.

Rod Budd/Stuff A special shout out goes to Rod Budd, for his image of an Antarctic jellyfish swimming in the chilly Ross Sea, New Harbour.

Scientific dive specialist Rod Budd was working in the chilly waters of the Ross Sea when he snapped an Antarctic jellyfish drifting past, while algal ecologist Anita Pearson was on freshwater survey duties in the scenic Mackenzie​ Country when she noticed a surreal grouping of ducks on Lake Pukaki’s glacial waters.

By contrast, Lauder-based technician Penny Smale was squarely on home turf when she framed one of her colleagues releasing a scientific balloon to gather atmospheric information from the Central Otago skies.

Anita Pearson/Stuff A special mention goes to Anita Pearson for this shot: “Which way’s up? Ducks floating on the glacial waters of Lake Pukaki.”

One of the two judges, Stuff photographer Ross Giblin, said he was consistently impressed by the quality of the photos.

“These aren’t necessarily photographers, they’re scientists who go to some pretty cool places, and they’re using an artistic eye as well as a scientific eye,” he said. “The quality is just amazing.”

Winners

Mark Murphy/NIWA The winner of the Our People category is Mark Murphy. “NIWA staff and Ngāti Te Ata iwi members at Manukau Heads.”

Our People – Mark Murphy

“It can be hard to make a photo like this work with the points of interest – lighthouse and people – on either side of the photo but the use of black and white with the graduated greys of the hills and backlit people pulls this out of the ordinary,” Giblin said.

“The photographer has simplified it by putting it into black and white, relying on tone. You’ve got layers going on, and no distraction with colour. It strips it back to the basics of composition, and the use of light. The four figures balance well with the lighthouse. It’s not a classic composition, but it works really well.”

Crispin Middleton/Stuff The winner of the Our Work category is Crispin Middleton. "A beautiful clown nudibranch (native species of sea slug) climbs biosecurity enemy number one, the Mediterranean fanworm in Whangārei Harbour."

Our Work – Crispin Middleton

“This shot has a cool sort of flow to it, with the tree-like form curving over and protecting or threatening the creature,” Giblin said. “It’s got cool colours going on and a bit of mystery to it. Who’s ever seen anything like that?

“The brightness of the neon orange creature contrasts well with the muted tones of the plant.”

Jochen Bind/Stuff Lake Onslow in Central Otago. Pumped hydro on this lake is one of the proposals for weaning the nation off coal. The new plan proposes getting half of all energy from renewable sources by 2025 (including non-electrical energy).

Our Places – Jochen Bind

“It’s really clean and simple, there’s nothing distracting in this shot. It’s just beautifully done – it’s like a Grahame​ Sydney painting without the railway station,” Giblin said.

“The sun on the hills has made the water really icy blue, reflecting back off the sky. The land in the foreground has gone black, which balances it all.

“People think that landscape photography, you’ve got all day to do it. You’ve got to be there at the right time, with the right light. It can be very fleeting. You have to be patient.”

Emerging Photographer – Penny Smale

“An eye-catching photo with the good use of colour and strong vertical composition works well with the wacky outfit of the subject. There is a bit of humour thrown in as well,” Giblin said.

“It’s the orange you’d see a Buddhist monk wearing, and the blue of the sky is so deep – they’re complimentary colours. The white of the balloon and the glove... it makes you look twice to figure out what he’s doing. I think the sneakers are really funny. It’s got a surreal quality to it.”

Special – Mark Murphy

“It’s very, very difficult to get a shot like this,” Giblin said. “Getting the Milky Way in the perfect position would be a logistical nightmare. To get the glow on the lighthouse balanced with the sky would be hard – and you’d be working in complete darkness.”