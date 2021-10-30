10 exhibitions to look out for in Canterbury in November

In November Warren Feeney is looking forward to an exhibition that asks: “What has changed for women in the 21st century?” He’s also excited about TENT, an art fair like no other in pop-up galleries and online, and the opening of Ravenscar House Museum, and its experience of historical and contemporary New Zealand art in a unique domestic setting.

Heather Straka, Age of Discovery, SCAPE Public Art, Hotel Montreal, 351 Montreal St and https://tent.art: In November, Ōtautahi Christchurch is hosting TENT, a nationwide art fair of 25 galleries over one weekend in cities and towns throughout Aotearoa and online. In Ōtautahi, Wellington’s artist-run initiative play_station and {Suite} gallery open pop-up exhibitions. SCAPE Public Art is resident in Hotel Montreal with new works by Heather Straka, featuring the ambiguous splendour of the subjects of her new series of portraits, embodying a range of agendas, identities and politics. Nov 4-7.

Supplied Kylie Norton, Lonely Girl (detail), 2020, embroidery, (Ashburton Art Gallery)

2. Kiri Mitchell, Sarah Baird, Kylie Norton, Maggie Covell, Tamara Nicholson, and Michele Beevors, Configure. Ashburton Art Gallery, 327 West St. Configure is a group exhibition by six Ōtepoti-Dunedin artists who ask; “what has changed for women in the 21st century?” Their response considers the body, identity and the influence of popular culture. The artists acknowledge the impact of Los Angeles, Womanhouse, a 1972 installation/performance project, Configure responding through historical and contemporary means that encompass animation and embroidery. Nov 8 – Jan 21, 2022.

Supplied Shane Cotton, Eyes, 2021, acrylic on linen. Image courtesy of the Artist and Nadene Milne Gallery, Christchurch and Arrowtown.

3. Shane Cotton, Things Behind the Sun, Nadene Milne Gallery, 47 Hereford St. Shane Cotton (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Hine, Te Uri Taniwha) is an artist who, over the past decade, has progressively suspended traditional and familiar notions of his paintings’ connections to an authoritative linear progression and development. For example; he has conceived and realised expressionist images of mokomokai (preserved heads) alongside a childlike iconography of native flora and fauna, encouraging us to look and reconsider – and then to look again. Open Nov 19.

Supplied Charles Frederick Goldie (1870-1947), The Senator, 1897, oil on Canvas, no known Copyright. Ravenscar Trust Collection 0028. (Ravenscar House Museum)

4. Ravenscar House Museum, 52 Rolleston Ave. The Ravenscar House Museum is the vision of art collectors Jim and Susan Wakefield. Now the permanent home for their collection of New Zealand art, objects and classical antiquities, it represents artists, designers and craft artists, inviting comparison with public collections – yet there are differences. Ravenscar is about an experience of art in the home through a collection shaped by an agreement that both collectors liked each work they acquired. Opens Nov 8. Monday to Sunday 10am – 5pm.

Supplied Doc Ross, Haring, 2021, digital image (Chambers Gallery)

5. Doc Ross, a phantasmic exposure of self through art. Chambers Gallery, 80 Durham St, Sydenham. Photographer Doc Ross’ new photographs are essentially a self-portrait in which he assumes the identity of artists that have in some way influenced his work. Ross’ what-if-I-was-that-person persona is further enhanced by the immediate experience of his images, his theatrical dress-ups and dramatic manipulation of colour, darkness and light, making it a unique exhibition from this prominent photographer. Nov 10-27.

Bryan James Reuben Paterson, Christchurch Art Gallery - Reuben Paterson The Golden Bearing 2014, Mixed media. Courtesy of the artist and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. (Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū)

6. Reuben Paterson, The Golden Bearing. Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū. Reuben Paterson’s (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tūhoe, Tūhourangi, Scottish) use of glitter has created a sense of dignity around the subjects of his paintings; koru, clouds, flowers and birds are taken as given as precious in all his works. The Golden Bearing, a golden tree representing all trees on planet earth, is no exception. Its presence in the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū seems timely and welcome. Oct 30 Jan 30, 2022.

Supplied Sarah Anderson, Stone Scape, 2021, acrylic on paper (The Colombo)

7. The Associates, Related to and arising from... The Colombo, 363 Colombo St, Sydenham. The Associates are an affiliation of 15 local artists, sharing the knowledge and resources central to their art practices and their progression. Related to and arising from… is their second group exhibition in 2021, encompassing connections to nature, home and the micro and macro through various materials and ideologies, their November exhibition reflects on The Associates as a collective and the gallery visitor as active participant. Nov 8 - Dec 5.

Ilam School of Fine Art For 10 exhibitions to look out for in November: 8. Ilam Campus artists' studios.

8. Ilam 2021 Open Studio Exhibition. The University of Canterbury School of Fine Arts. Ilam 2021 is the end of year exhibition from third and fourth year, Honours and MFA studio-artists at the School of Fine Arts. This is a once-a-year opportunity to experience artists’ work across all disciplines at the school. In addition, its annual curated exhibition, SELECT, includes the selection of three works which will become part of the University of Canterbury Art Collection. Saturday Nov 20 to Thursday Nov 26, 10am-4pm daily.

Supplied Pip Trumic, Spiked Trio, 2021, ceramic (Form Gallery)

9. Canterbury Potters - One Pot, One Shot II, Form Gallery, 468 Colombo St, Sydenham. Form Gallery opens its second exhibition of selected works by Canterbury Potters. One Pot, One Shot II brings together one work by each artist highlighting the diversity of contemporary ceramic practice, its grounding in a history of studio pottery and its capacity for innovation and the nuances of such an agenda. One Pot, One Shot II is also a comprehensive survey of Canterbury potters across generations with work by artists including Frederika Ernsten and Pip Trumic. Nov 6-27.

Supplied Chimp, Mental Weight, 2021, aerosol and acrylic on panel (Fiksate)

10. Chimp, Social Woes, Fiksate, 54 Hawdon St, Sydenham. Chimp is a Wellington-based street artist whose work is well-known to residents in Ōtautahi through his mural on the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. Social Woes is a series of collaged abstracted portraits in which the layered fragmentation of its subjects and their geometric forms creates an animation and elegance that sits assuredly between the contemplative nature of the gallery and street art credibility. Nov 5-27.