Review: Live Through This, a show about Wellington, at Circa

Jonny Potts’ The Best Show is in Town at Your Place Every Night and Jean Sergent's one-woman show, Change Your Own Life are tragicomedies, which make up Live Through This, a show about Wellington, now on at Circa.

Live Through This, by Jonny Potts and Jean Sergent, Circa, until November 13, reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

About a decade ago, one of my favourite nights of the week was Friday, when I would take my then 11, 8 and 5-year-old daughters to a video store in Miramar.

We thumbed through the DVDs which rattled on the racks, searching for gems.

Often the much-anticipated new releases had already been taken out that morning – oh the disappointment to find that five copies of Barbie Fairytopia had already gone, and all that was left were cover slips – but we always took a bag full of DVDs home and binge-watched them together with popcorn over the weekend.

A trip to the video store was as much a cultural ritual as a visit to the local library or to the corner dairy to buy lollies.

Thanks to Netflix and streaming, the Miramar video store has gone, replaced by an op shop, while two video stores in nearby Kilbirnie have been converted into a Postie Plus and an Asian restaurant.

I didn’t realise how much I missed the capital’s video stores – the way they make you slow down, search and gaze, before sitting together and watching your finds – until I watched Jonny Potts’ The Best Show is in Town at Your Place Every Night at Circa Theatre.

Jason Aldous/Supplied Jonny Potts' The Best Show is in Town at Your Place Every Night takes the audience on a trip through the fading video stores of Wellington.

In a brilliant poetic piece of theatre, the writer and performer comes on stage in an ill-fitting, rumpled suit and carrying an umbrella.

The narrator takes the audience on a trip through the fading video stores of Wellington, from Te Aro to the Terrace to Karori, in an attempt to find meaning in lost things. Listening to him requires us to slow down and visualise the stores, and the mouldy flats hovering above them.

Today, there are only a handful of video stores left and, when you watch Potts’ show, you realise we’ve got to fight to make sure it stays as a vital part of our city. In a nod to these times, one of Potts’ stand-out lines was this: “Wouldn’t it be better if we could all be more United, Amalgamated, and Civic?’’

His show comes before a short intermission, after which his best friend, Jean Sergent, comes on with her equally brilliant but very different one-woman show, Change Your Own Life.

The writer, actor and director shares so much about herself and her life that I admire her for her bravery and vulnerability.

Sergent shares the journey she has been on since she lost two young men, a flatmate and friend and then a brother in 2016. It’s hard to listen at times, but more powerful because it is.

Jason Aldous/Supplied Jean Sergent's one-woman show, Change Your Own Life sees her navigate the trauma of losing two young men to whom she was close.

We watch her navigating this trauma and moving forward. Her advice is to keep on living and to grab life again.

Potts and Sergent balance one another out. The shows complement one another.

Together, the tragicomedies are Live Through This, a show about Wellington.

“It’s about what it means to keep living in a city from which so much has been taken,’’ they say in their press release.

Circa Two was half empty on a mid-week night. My friend and I had an envious friend in Auckland who couldn’t believe we were off to the theatre.

Like the people and places we miss that we wish we could bring back, good theatre needs to be appreciated for its cultural importance, particularly in these difficult times.