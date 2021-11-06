Wellington's Pūoro Tū festival celebrates taonga pūoro
A festival of adventures in Māori instruments and sound will bring together many of Aotearoa's leading and emerging voices in taonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments).
Wellington sonic-arts space Pyramid Club was presenting Pūoro Tū with support from Creative New Zealand, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Wellington City Council.
Running November 16-21, the festival was a celebration of tradition and a forum to forge new pathways with ancient knowledge and taonga.
Curated by the Pyramid Club with Alistair Fraser and Ruby Solly, Pūoro Tū would incorporate a wide range of work in “out-there” locations, showcasing boundary-pushing artists working with taonga pūoro.
Tom Carroll and Rob Tyler’s project Urn fuses pūoro with noise music using plants as a modulation source; Riki Gooch conducts a mass ensemble of pūoro players; Jerome Kavanagh, Salina Fisher, and Neil MacLeod mix Māori, Japanese and electronic music; while Ladyfruit brings pūoro into contemporary pop music.
Kōrero about the tradition and pathways forward would take place throughout the week.
In addition, the festival would see a site-specific outdoor event at Brooklyn Bunkers, a sound-foraging workshop at Te Kopahou reserve, a sculptural exhibition by artist Nathan Taare and a sound installation for the Te Kopahou Visitor Centre by Daniel Beban, Ruby Solly and Alistair Fraser.
- Full programme at pyramidclub.org.nz/puoro-tu-adventures-maori-instruments-and-sounds