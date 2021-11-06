Performance Art Week Aotearoa asks audiences to think

For four days this month, Wellington will host performance artists who will lead, investigate and invite the public to reconsider how they view space.

After a year’s hiatus, Performance Art Week Aotearoa will bring together 12 artists from across Aotearoa, Australia and India. They will navigate questions around what people are entitled to know, hear, touch, and see.

Throughout the week, which runs November 10-14, audiences will be asked to consider what it means to be privy to the bodies, secrets, and dynamics of communities and spaces around them.

The week is curated and produced by Sara Cowdell.

The event is dedicated to providing a platform for performance art in New Zealand, and represents a space for artists and audiences to share and create together by showcasing challenging, engaging and confronting performances.

Performance Art Week Aotearoa will host a series of artist-led workshops, discussions and breakfasts inviting discussion and connection in shared spaces in accompaniment to the performances.

supplied Some performances will run online.