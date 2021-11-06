Obituary: Barry Mora, consummate singer who made his name in opera houses around Europe

Barry Mora: opera singer; b November 15, 1940; d October 11, 2021

It says a great deal for Barry Mora’s qualities as a consummate singing actor that such an unfailingly pleasant, kind, modest, decent man had a career of such distinction in the fiercely competitive, not always benign, world of opera.

For it was a remarkable career, probably more so than many opera enthusiasts in this country are aware. Mora was what the Germans call a “Kavalierbariton”, equally adept at Italian and German repertoire, and throughout the 1980s he was one of the very finest in Europe.

Reginald Barry Mora grew up on a farm at Taikorea, near Palmerston North. His family was musical, but there were no thoughts of a career in it. He travelled 25 kilometres every day to attend Palmerston North Boys’ High School and, on leaving, found a job with the then NZ Broadcasting Service.

A transfer to Tauranga was crucial, not only in taking his first singing lessons and participating in amateur theatricals, but in meeting Diane South, a fine pianist. They married without delay, and it was a wonderful marriage for 58 years.

Barry always acknowledged Di’s willingness to forgo financial security in order to support his musical career. There were two children, Clare and Chris.

Neil Mackenzie/Stuff Barry Mora as Sacristan in NZ Opera’s 2015 production of Tosca.

Another transfer to Wellington to work in the management of the NZ Symphony Orchestra saw an expansion of his singing performances, as a concert soloist throughout the country, and in his first successful forays on to the operatic stage. It became clear that a choice would have to be made between the safety of the Broadcasting Service and the vagaries of life as a professional musician, and in his early 30s, with a young family and armed with a couple of scholarships, he made the brave step of moving to London, where he took lessons from the eminent baritone Otakar Kraus​.

He had always sung with an easy, natural ability and this study really consolidated a bullet-proof vocal technique that was to stand him in good stead in the demands of a huge variety of music.

A successful audition in 1976 in Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, brought the offer of a beginner’s contract, a demanding but ideal apprenticeship in a small but progressive repertoire theatre where singers sometimes had to perform five times in a week. He was soon promoted to principal baritone and learned many roles in the standard repertoire, Verdi and Puccini, Mozart, Wagner and much else, which were to become staples.

His talent for languages and reputation as a hard worker and quick learner were great assets. In 1980 he was offered a contract in Frankfurt, home to one of Germany’s major opera houses, then under the musical direction of Michael Gielen, who had already engaged him as a guest in one difficult 20th-century work, Schreker’s Die Gezeichneten, and in his London debut in Schumann’s Szenen aus Goethes Faust.

In Frankfurt, he sang largely familiar Verdi roles, Posa (Don Carlos), Renato (Un Ballo in Maschera), Conte di Luna (Il Trovatore), in original Italian rather than the German translation used in smaller houses, and many other things, a favourite part being the Forester in Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen. The Frankfurt house’s liberal policy of granting leave for guest performances in other theatres allowed him to sing in cities like Aachen, Heidelberg, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Zürich, Copenhagen and elsewhere.

In 1987 the Moras left Frankfurt and Barry went freelance, basing himself in Cardiff. Numerous appearances with Welsh National Opera followed, there were engagements at Covent Garden (Rheingold and Götterdämmerung), in Vancouver, in Japan, in Barcelona’s Teatro del Liceu.

In 1990 he had enough work lined up for the next while to enable the family to move back to New Zealand, as had always been intended. They had kept their house in Wellington, but later moved to Auckland to be nearer Di’s ailing father.

His hope was that, while continuing to accept work in such places as Australia, Barcelona and Buenos Aires, he could also contribute to the rising professionalism in New Zealand’s operatic world, and this he surely did. He was always supportive of younger singers and ever generous in sharing his knowledge and experience with them. In turn these artists venerated him as a mentor and loved him as a friend.

He was snapped up by the then regional companies in Canterbury, Wellington and Auckland and in many productions his experience and sheer professionalism raised performances to a higher level. A standout performance was as Captain Balstrode in Wellington’s Peter Grimes, in which his fundamental humanity and decency shone through, while in Il Trovatore, on a perilously steep stage, he fell through a hole and injured his knee, then became ill and lost his voice.

The director forbade anyone on to that stage who had not rehearsed on it, so Mora had to limp through the dress rehearsal on that lethal slope while his cover sang from a box. (I hope I didn’t let him down.)

Throughout his 70s, Barry performed several smaller roles for NZ Opera, a wonderfully bumbling Sacristan in Tosca, Benoît and Alcindoro in La Bohème, stepping in at very short notice when a colleague broke his leg.

Without ever upstaging anyone he brought a touch of class to all he did. Adept at the dramatic, the serious and the comic, he was equally convincing as the tragic jester Rigoletto, the manipulative Don Alfonso in Così fan tutte, the manic doctor in Berg’s Wozzeck and a particularly seedy Schigolch in Lulu.

His qualities as a singer and an actor were not really separable. Totally at ease on stage, he was an example of the “less is more” principle. Never flamboyant, sometimes unobtrusive, he was always totally absorbed in the music, always in the right place, always intensely concentrated.

His sound didn’t seem especially powerful to those on stage with him, but so well placed was his voice that it seemed to expand with distance. His absolute commitment to music and text in equilibrium also made him a fine Lieder singer.

A wonderful, versatile artist, a first-rate musician, a devoted family man, a loyal friend, a real gentleman who didn’t lose his cool but who could stick up fiercely for a colleague he thought had been poorly treated. Toi toi toi, old mate, it’s been a privilege to have known you as a friend and worked with you as a colleague. Thanks for everything. – By Roger Wilson

Sources: Adrienne Simpson & Peter Downes Southern Voices (Reed, 1992); Adrienne Simpson Capital Opera (National Opera of Wellington, 2000)