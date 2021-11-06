Ethnic, gender inequities at Ministry for Culture and Heritage

The National Council of Women first introduced a pay inequality policy in 1897, nearly 125 years later, the organisation is still battling for it. (Audio first aired October 2021).

More than 90 per cent of managers at Manatū Taonga​ Ministry for Culture and Heritage are Pākehā, and even though they're mostly women, they're still paid less on average than the men who report to them.

The ministry said it was working to address inequity in its staff make-up and within its payroll, and was trying to better retain staff and bring its turnover down.

According to its annual report, just 10 per cent of Manatū Taonga staff are Māori even though Māori represent almost 17 per cent of the country’s population. This figure was also lower than the public sector as a whole in 2020, with Māori making up 15.9 per cent of employees then.

Meanwhile, Manatū Taonga has a much higher number of Pākehā staff than the public sector, with Pākehā making up 78.8 per cent of employees in June this year, versus 66.3 per cent for the public sector in 2020.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The Ministry for Culture and Heritage employs far more Pākehā staff than the public sector as a whole.

The ministry also employs fewer staff identifying as Pasifika, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and African versus the public sector as a whole.

“We know there is more work to do to better reflect the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and this is a priority for the ministry,” said Manatū Taonga deputy chief executive of organisational performance Sarah Hardy.

Despite employing more women than the public sector as a whole, and more women being employed in leadership roles than men, the ministry also has a gender pay gap.

While 63.5 per cent of the ministry are women, and 72.2 per cent of its managers are women, 74 per cent of its lowest-paid employees are women.

The report said the biggest driver of the ministry’s gender pay gap was “occupational segregation” where occupations are predominantly one gender.

Hardy said the gender pay gap narrowed at the end of September to 2.8 per cent, from 5.1 per cent in June. Both figures were lower than the average across the public service.

SUPPLIED Manatū Taonga is based out of the Public Trust Building in Wellington Central.

“Due to the size of the ministry ... this figure can fluctuate as people come and go from our organisation. While the number may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, the overall change year-by-year is a decrease. However, we will continue to work hard to get it to zero,” Hardy said.

The ministry was working to get rid of the pay gap with its updated Gender Pay Gap Action Plan 2021.

“This is our plan to take our ministry from good to great in gender pay action,” Hardy said.

Meanwhile, its annual report also revealed that its staff turnover increase to nearly a quarter of its total employees over the past year to 22.6 per cent.

This was up from 12.3 the previous year, and 10.2 per cent in 2019, making it the highest turnover rate at the government agency since 2017.

The length of service for employees at Manatū Taonga was also about half that of the public sector, with an average 4.4 years of service in 2021, versus the 8.5 per cent average of the public sector in 2020.

Hardy said one of Manatū Taonga’s key areas of focus was improving its cultural competency and confidence in partnering with Māori.

“While having ethnic diversity inside the ministry is really important, this is not the only way we represent Aotearoa ... we connect with iwi, Māori, our funding agencies, communities, and collaborate with others across the cultural sector and public sector,” she said.

The ministry had a “significant focus” on unconscious bias, cultural competency and inclusive leadership, with a priority lens on Māori and ethnic diversity. Leaders were trained in recognising and mitigating unconscious bias as it related to recruitment, Hardy said.

The ministry would look to take further steps to increase its diversity by engaging with external experts.

As of late September, the ministry employed 167 staff.