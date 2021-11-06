'Thrilling and daunting': new writer in residence appointed at International Institute of Modern Letters

Head High, the acclaimed local drama that follows the competitive world of high school rugby, returns for season two on Three. (Video first published August 2021).

Walking in the footsteps of some of his literary heroes will be both thrilling and daunting for the new writer in residence at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, leading television writer and director Tim Worrall.

“The opportunity to take time out from the everyday financial pressures of being a freelance screenwriter and explore stories that may not otherwise see the light of day is a massive privilege,” said Worrall (Ngāi Tūhoe).

“Even more so that I get to do this in the company of other writers, in a community that nurtures creativity and will stretch the scope of my work and my thinking.”

Worrall will take up the role at the International Institute of Modern Letters and Creative New Zealand from next year.

Worrall’s most recent work for television is as the co-lead writer and lead director on the acclaimed prime-time drama series Head High.

He is a foundation member of the Māori Collective Steambox Films and has written and directed a number of award-winning short films including The Road to Whakarae, Tits on a Bull, and Māori Time.

While holding the residency, Worrall would work on a number of projects, including developing a political action drama series Armed Offenders with the Steambox Film Collective. This is a near-future story that follows a group of Māori caught between opposing sides when the authoritarian government of the newly combined Australia/New Zealand sovereign state starts rolling back Treaty Settlements, sparking a Māori insurgency.

Worrall takes up the residency next February.