Images of cosmos to accompany Hilma af Klint exhibition

Images of the cosmos from Rita Angus, Andrew Beck and Séraphine Pick feature in Pages of Mercury, City Gallery Wellington’s companion exhibition to the highly anticipated upcoming Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings.

Pages of Mercury focuses on Angus’ Moon drawings, a series of sketches of the moon she started during the winter of 1965. Beck and Pick have been long fascinated by Angus’ drawings and the artistic possibilities they represent.

Pick is a painter, Beck a photographer. They have made new and collaborative works for this exhibition which blur their individual styles, processes and techniques to seek different outcomes–as Angus did with her Moon drawings.

City Gallery senior curator Aaron Lister described the exhibition as “an atemporal exchange with and honouring of Angus, rather than simply being a response to her work”.

There were similarities between the work and lives of Angus and af Klint which made it a perfect companion show to The Secret Paintings, Lister said.

“Of all her work, Angus’s Moon drawings – where she lifts her eyes to the night sky and to the unknown – edge closest towards af Klint’s mystical, heavily symbolic artistic language. Af Klint and Angus are pioneering figures of modernism, both countering and confronting the restrictions placed on women artists within their respective cultural contexts.”

supplied Andrew Beck and SÃ©raphine Pick, Darkroom Tests and Studies, 2021.

Af Klint felt the world was not ready for her art. She prohibited its display until 20 years after her death. Angus was similarly distrustful of her contemporaries, insisting that; “I paint for the next two generations”.

“In tracing this artistic relationship between Angus, Beck, and Pick, the exhibition also asks us to see or imagine another–that between af Klint and Angus,” Lister said.

Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings will feature more than 100 of af Klint’s paintings, including The Ten Largest – exuberantly colourful paintings that are towering at three metres tall, through which the artist explores the four stages of human development.

City Gallery Wellington is the only gallery in Aotearoa to exhibit af Klint's work, which drew record-breaking crowds when it was on show at New York’s Guggenheim Museum – its largest-ever audience in its 60-year history.

Entry to Pages of Mercury is included with tickets purchased to The Secret Paintings. The exhibtion will run from December 4 to March 27.