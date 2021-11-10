Covid-19: Longer, slower queues for events with vaccine certificates

Deputy Prime Minister says Sport New Zealand is consulting with many sporting bodies around events and vaccine certificates.

Festival-goers and audiences for international concerts, sports matches, and large stage productions will have to wait longer in slower queues as organisers grapple with processing vaccine certificates en masse.

Fears are also emerging from the cultural and events sectors about the true costs of checking passes.

The Ministry of Health has said the My Vaccine Pass–a phone-downloadable and printable QR code available later this month–will be the official record of a person’s vaccination status. A verifier app was being built to scan and verify those QR code passes. The ministry released the specifications early so sectors could understand how the technology worked, and incorporate it into their operations.

Venues would be required to check proof of vaccination of patrons upon entry to an event. While hosts do not have to check a person’s ID, they can request to see some. The burden is on attendees to carry their pass and ID, with fines for those who attempt to defraud the system.

Supplied Many event organisers will be looking to summer festivals such as Rhythm & Vines, which will be first cab off the rank to use the vaccine certificate technology on a large scale.

“We will be asking patrons to [expect] to take more time coming into the venue, and prepare for longer queues at the gates,” said Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon.

The stadium was not holding any substantive events until February so would observe how festivals used the system over summer. Sky Stadium may hire more staff to process people more quickly.

The biggest challenges with processing certificates would be with larger venues and events, Harmon said. “Especially with a stadium, you’re talking 20,000-30,000 people coming within the last hour.”

Rhythm & Vines co-founder Hamish Pinkham said the festival’s organisers were adaptive by nature. It was working to ensure check-ins were “optimised as much as possible” with certificates. “While it does create another step, it is also a necessary step.”

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

R&V was looking to roll out pre-check-in at Spark Arena on December 27. With more than 40 per cent of attendees due from Auckland, that would offer an opportunity to accredit a large portion of campers before they arrived in Tairāwhiti.

Auckland University researcher Andrew Chen said events, universities, workplaces, retail and supermarkets all had different requirements with certificates. The events sector was looking at giving people an option to provide their certificate at the point of ticket purchase versus point of entry, which would reduce wait-times, Chen said.

If usability was poor, people could become frustrated and non-compliant. “It’s not one-size-fits-all, and some [venues] are already better-equipped to handle it than others,” he said.

New Zealand Events Association general manager Ségolène de Fontenay said there were concerns about costs of managing vaccine certificates, including costs to adapt technology for passes to be scanned, extra staffing costs, and costs of managing congestion and time for physically processing people with time-bound events.

Amir Levy/Getty Images A woman presents a Covid-19 vaccination certificate named 'Green Pass' before entering a musical performance at Tel Aviv's concert hall on March 17 in Israel. A similar scheme will be in place for vaccine certificates in Aotearoa.

Another issue would be refunding ticket-holders who did not carry certificates or valid ID. Non-ticketed events would need support to help ring-fence their events, de Fontenay said.

But San Fran co-owner Ziggy Ziya said his Wellington venue was looking forward to certificates. “There could be a few hiccups,” Ziya said. “It will be a bit of a learning curve [with] how it works. But I want my space to be vaccinated and safe.” Venues would have to open their doors earlier to allow for extra processing time.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acting deputy chief executive Polly O’Brien said it was helping representatives from the cultural sector engage with relevant agencies.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

“We acknowledge there are a lot of questions about vaccine certificates from event operators in the cultural sector,” O’Brien said.

Ministry of Health Covid-19 vaccine operations group manager Astrid Koornneef said it was taking on board interests and concerns of the cultural and events sectors to understand their requirements around verification.

“It’s important to get a system in place that works well and opens up opportunities for New Zealanders to enjoy arts and culture in theatres, concert halls, galleries and many other settings. This needs to be balanced with the need to manage the spread of Covid-19, and especially the protection of our more vulnerable people.”