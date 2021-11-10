Charles F Goldie painting, unseen for 100 years, goes to auction in Auckland

The last major artwork by Charles Frederick Goldie was A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, which sold at auction for $1,377,600. This video was first published in April 2016.

A Charles F Goldie painting will go under the hammer in Auckland after being unseen by the public for more than 100 years.

Hori Pokai – A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was painted by Goldie in 1919 and purchased for only $56 as a wedding present by a war nurse for her husband, shortly after he returned from World War I.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said Goldie was considered one of the “finest painters of Māori elders New Zealand has produced”.

The painting was considered by art experts to be “among the finest he has ever done”, Thomson said.

“The Goldie has never been seen in public and the sale will be the first time it has been on the market in more than 100 years.”

International Art Centre/Supplied Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief painted by Charles F Goldie in 1919.

The painting could fetch up to $750,000, but that was a conservative estimate because “it had such an interesting provenance” and could easily bring much more, he said.

Goldie died in 1947 and his works regularly sell for record prices with a painting in 2018 selling for $456,800, nearly double its predicted price of $260,000.

“It’s not a large painting, but it’s an exceptionally fine work by Goldie and some believe it ranks among his very best.”

Hori Pokai was described as a “colourful character” from the Thames district.

International Art Centre/Supplied A print of Girl With Balloon by Banksy will also go up for auction.

He was thought to have been 90 when he died about 1921.

The Goldie painting will sell alongside another significant artwork, a print of Girl with Balloon by British street and graffiti artist Banksy.

Thomson said it could sell for up to $350,000, but because of the “provenance and global popularity” of Banksy, it was also difficult to predict.

“It is one of the unidentified British street artist’s most important and sought-after works.

“It is a print of the work which created art history in 2018 when it sold for $1.9 million at Sotheby’s in London moments before it was partially destroyed in a shredder built into the frame as it hung on the auction room wall,” he said.

Last month the shredded version, which Banksy renamed Love is in the Bin, sold for $35 million, also at Sotheby’s, he said.

There had already been “very strong interest and anticipate very robust bidding” for both the Goldie and the Banksy works, which would go to auction at the art centre in Parnell at 6pm on Tuesday, Thomson said.

The centre was open for viewing under alert level 3, stage 2, and bids would be taken via phone, tablet, desktop or laptop.

“The digital bidding platform has shown in recent sales under Covid restrictions to be particularly effective and buyers are very comfortable bidding from the comfort of their homes or offices,” Thomson said.