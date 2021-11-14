'An incredible waste of resources': Antique ivory cabinet released by officials after 18 months

A rare piece of art-history furniture featuring elephant ivory inlays could be destroyed because its paperwork arrived in New Zealand late. (Audio first aired August 2021).

An 18-month ordeal over what to do with an imported antique Pompeiian cabinet with elephant ivory inlays has ended, with the Department of Conservation deciding to release the historic piece of furniture to its South Island buyer.

But questions are being asked about the public sector resource that went into the saga, which saw the department argue against its release until acting director-general Bruce Parkes got involved in the matter and overrode officials’ earlier opinion.

Furniture expert William Cottrell said the situation was a case of bureaucracy gone mad, and he questioned whether the government agency should have any control over imported objects.

In a statement, the department’s director of operations Hilary Aikman said it would review what happened with the case, but it stood by its initial decision to withhold the cabinet.

READ MORE:

* Ethnic, gender inequities at Ministry for Culture and Heritage

* Is the arts Innovation Fund in danger of being squandered?

* Book industry shocked at $500,000 grant for unknown literary project



PATRICK SOANES An antique wooden cabinet containing ivory inlays has been released after an 18-month ordeal.

Patrick Soanes, the cabinet’s owner, was looking forward to seeing his purchase in-person, but was still deciding where in his home he would place it. Speaking to Stuff this week he said the item was en route to him via sea after the decision was made to release it from an Auckland warehouse.

Soanes said the ordeal highlighted problems with the department’s systems, and he wondered whether the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, which has authority over protected objects, would be better placed to deal with such matters. “This was an incredible waste of resources,” Soanes said. “What was the cost?”

PATRICK SOANES The cabinet dates back to the 1800s.

In early October Soanes said in an unpublished interview that the saga, which was then still ongoing, was “embarrassing” for the department, which was arguing the 1860s item did not have the documentation required for it to be released.

Despite Soanes obtaining a special certificate from the United Kingdom, which meant the item could be internationally shipped, due to a stamping error it was deemed “not correctly endorsed” and its future was in limbo.

The cabinet first arrived in Aotearoa in March last year and was seized by border officers under the Trade in Endangered Species (TIES) Act, as part of New Zealand’s obligations to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). Aikman said the certificate and permit needed to be presented and endorsed (stamped) when the item left England. Those documents also need to be presented when the item arrived in Aotearoa.

supplied Patrick Soanes was relieved the cabinet he purchased was en route to his home.

Due to the stamping error, a replacement certificate could not be issued by the United Kingdom, as British authorities deemed the item to have been illegally exported.

The department then held the cabinet while it explored its options and liaised with Soanes. Aikman described its processes as “extensive”. Options included complete destruction, having the inlaid figurines removed and burned, or gifting the item to an approved institution.

Cottrell said this was despite any person in Aotearoa being able to buy second-hand ivory “at any auction house”. He said the cabinet was perfectly preserved, painted, carved and inlaid and was made by renowned cabinet-maker Johann Levien before elephants were added to the CITES list.

After Soanes made a complaint, the Ombudsman undertook an investigation of the department’s handling of the case, which added on months as the department agreed not to act until it concluded. That investigation found the department’s decision to seize the cabinet was “not unreasonable”, Aikman said.

supplied Furniture expert William Cottrell says the case shows laws need to be interpreted differently.

Aikman said Parkes exercised his legal discretion in his recent decision to release it.

“Staff will review how this case has panned out, and that may inform how we approach similar cases in future–but it’s too early to say. This case involved a very particular set of circumstances,” she said.

Items protected by CITES including tourist souvenirs, medicines, furniture and hunting trophies were regulated strictly “for good reason”, Aikman said. “CITES does not make exemptions for items that may have artistic or historic elements.”

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage te pae māpuna manager Kartini Havell said the ministry regulated the export of protected New Zealand objects through the Protected Objects Act, which also prohibited the import of unlawfully-exported or stolen protected foreign objects. The Act also regulates custody, care and ownership of taonga Māori.

“It does not otherwise control the import of a heritage object like this Johann Levien cabinet to Aotearoa New Zealand, or its treatment once here.”

The Protected Objects Act did not override the TIES Act, or Aotearoa’s commitments as a signatory to CITES, Havell said.

PATRICK SOANES One of the options was to remove the inlays then release it.

But Cottrell said the situation was a “mess”. He described the department’s handling of the case as “obsessive” and an “outrage”.

“It is completely unacceptable that a government department allows its employees to confiscate and destroy works of historic significance in their misguided zealotry to save endangered species. Moreover, they could destroy every object with tortoiseshell, ivory [or] rosewood in the country and nothing in the greater world would have changed for the better.”

The law as it stood was not working, and fell somewhere between agencies, he said. The department had no experience in heritage or culture and was profoundly ignorant in those areas, Cottrell said. The way the law was interpreted needed to change.

The TIES Act was undergoing reform, with a bill expected to be introduced in Parliament next year. Any change to who administered the Act would be a matter for the Government, Aikman said.