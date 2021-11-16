Unseen Charles F Goldie painting fetches record $1.4m at auction

The last major artwork by Charles Frederick Goldie was A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, which sold at auction for $1,377,600. This video was first published in April 2016.

A Charles F Goldie painting that has been unseen by the public for over 100 years has sold at auction for $1.42 million.

Hori Pokai – A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was painted by Goldie in 1919.

The painting was purchased by a war nurse for £30 ($56) as a gift for her husband shortly after his return from World War I.

But on Tuesday evening, the painting sold for much, much more under auction at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Charles F Goldie painting, unseen for 100 years, goes to auction in Auckland

* Goldie theft 'rare, stupid and disrespectful' - art expert

* Newly discovered 100-year-old Goldie painting up for sale for first time



It was estimated the painting would go for a conservative estimate of $750,000, however after more than 30 bids, it sold for $1,420,000.

Director of the art centre and auctioneer Richard Thomson said it was a new record for a Goldie painting, beating A Noble Relic of a Noble Life, his last painting before death, which sold for $1.38m in 2016.

Thomson previously told Stuff Goldie was considered one of the “finest painters of Māori elders New Zealand has produced”.

Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was considered by art experts to be “among the finest he has ever done”, Thomson said.

It has been kept by the same family for over 100 years, and has never been seen in public.

Hori Pokai, the rangatira depicted in the painting, was described as a “colourful character” from the Thames district. It is estimated he was aged 90 when he died in about 1921.

Goldie died in 1947, but his pieces regularly sell for record prices: His 1918 painting Kapi Kapi an Arawa Chieftainess, estimated to fetch $260,000, sold for $456,800 at auction in 2018.

Sold alongside the Goldie painting on Tuesday evening was a print of Girl With Balloon by British street and graffiti artist Banksy, for $300,000.

“It is one of the unidentified British street artist’s most important and sought-after works,” Thomson said.

Another print of the Girl With Balloon made art history when it was partially destroyed by a shredder built into its frame, shortly after it was sold for $1.9m at Sotheby’s in London in 2018.

Last month the shredded version, which Banksy renamed Love is in the Bin, sold for $35m.