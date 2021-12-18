Rita Angus' art returns to Wellington in new Te Papa exhibition

A collection of more than 70 artworks of one of New Zealand’s most seminal artists Rita Angus opens at Te Papa on Saturday.

The oil and watercolour painter, who was born in Hastings in 1908 and died in the capital in 1970, is credited as being one of the country’s leading figures in 20th Century art.

Rita Angus, New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa runs to April 25 and aims to introduce a new generation of Kiwis to Angus.

Te Papa’s modern art curator Lizzie Bisley said Angus’ artwork had ongoing significance. “Rita's place within art history and the contemporary artistic community is still strong.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Papa’s modern art curator Lizzie Bisley pictured in the exhibition.

READ MORE:

* Pages of Mercury: Why Kiwi artist Séraphine Pick spent months sketching the moon

* Landmark Rita Angus exhibition to go on display at Te Papa

* Te Papa forges ahead with plans to bring surrealists to New Zealand



The exhibition is a survey of her major paintings and artworks people will not have seen previously including the portrait Marjorie Marshall of Angus’ friend set against a Central Otago backdrop, and The Aviatrix, a portrait of Angus’ sister Edna.

The exhibition was born after Adrian Locke, the chief curator at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, was in New Zealand several years ago and saw Angus’ Cass.

Rita Angus Estate Angus died in Wellington.

The museum tried to organise for some of her artworks to be flown over to the United Kingdom, but, Covid-19 made the task fraught, Bisley said. Having already started the curation process, the museum decided to host the exhibition in Wellington instead. Locke ended up contributing an essay about Angus to go alongside the exhibition.

RITA ANGUS ESTATE Rita Angus is one of New Zealand’s seminal artists.

After going to art school and living and working in cosmopolitan Christchurch–at the time an artistic centre of the country–through the 1930s and 1940s, Angus decided to quit her part-time graphic artist job and leave her flat to fully pursue painting.

With the help of her supportive family, Angus was able to travel without fixed home for a period, and ended up moving to Wellington in 1955 into the cottage on Sydney St West. She engaged with the Wellington art world, and spent the rest of her life in Pōneke.

Bisley said Angus was incredibly devoted to her practice and was single-minded. In the late 1950s on a scholarship Angus–already an established artist–travelled to England to go back to art school, which showed her tireless pursuit of learning and excellence in art.

RITA ANGUS ESTATE Rita Angus painted watercolours as well as oils.

When Angus died a large amount of her work remained in the cottage she lived in, in the suburb of Thorndon. The house is now part of Wellington City Council’s heritage register and is run by a trust. Bisley said Angus was reluctant to sell her artwork but believed it should be publicly accessible.

After her death Angus’ family put the collection of about 700 paintings, sketchbooks and watercolours on long-term loan to the National Art Gallery, now Te Papa.

The exhibition reflects how Angus’ practice changed over the course of her lifetime, from the late 1920s when she was a student in Canterbury through to the year before she died, 1969.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Papa marketing adviser Jax Myers, left, and Toi art supervisor Amanda Smith discussing ‘Cleopatra’ by Rita Angus.

Angus often used Wellington as the subject of her paintings. In her final decade she was particularly horrified and fascinated by the construction of the Thorndon motorway beneath her house, and the destruction of the Bolton St Cemetery to make way for it.

She had a deep interest in the world and engaged with it through her paintings. She was a fiercely committed pacifist, and held deeply feminist beliefs. She explored the natural world including flowers, trees and insects in her art and often depicted humans living in harmony with nature. Angus envisioned a more peaceful future and had a strong sense of justice.

While Angus died five decades ago, her work still felt clear, powerful, and fresh, Bisley said.

Preparing for the show, conservators discovered what a perfectionist Angus was, finding out that she often worked on paintings over years.

One artwork she started in 1953 was found to have been tweaked minutely in the late 1960s. “She was never satisfied or finished. ... That conviction of herself as a painter runs through her whole life as an artist.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lizzie Bisley says Angus’ artwork has ongoing significance.

Free entry.