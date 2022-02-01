A Covid-19 inspired Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the park rehearsals taking place, from left, Victoria Morgan and Maggie Pirie as two wise-women, Frank Dean as King Lear and Aimee Marshall as a puritan.

This year’s Shakespeare in the Park performances will be inspired by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Angela Newell said A Plague O’ Both Your Houses was about what it would be like to live amongst a plague during Shakespearean times.

“With our current focus on the pandemic, it is interesting to reflect on what similarities and differences there are between Shakespeare’s world and ours.”

Newell thought Shakespeare’s brilliance lay in showing both the fragility and the resilience of human beings.

READ MORE:

* The Bard gets bawdy in Neon period drama Will

* Aidan Theatre's Macbeth hitting the stage on 'shoestring budget'

* 'That guy in all the musicals' David McMeeking makes his Shakespearan debut



“Sickness and health, especially emotional well-being all underpin his characters.

“Whether it’s Ophelia’s grief or Romeo’s quest to find poison, or King Lear’s senility, Shakespeare wove his own understanding of health and well-being, or lack of it, into his plays,” she said.

Frank Dean is a veteran of Shakespeare in the Park performances in Invercargill.

This will be his first time portraying King Lear, which also turns out to be one of his favourite plays.

Preparing for the mad king’s role with Newell had made him realise something about the character.

“I never really thought about it before, and this is something Angela [Newell] did make me realise that ... I just looked upon it as King Lear just a guy going mad but in fact if we really look at it objectively, he probably had Alzheimer’s or dementia or something ...,” he said.

Having never thought about it that way after years of loving the play, it made Dean change his view slightly.

“So, I try and play it that way now as opposed to playing someone mad you’ve seen on TV. I’m trying to play it more around family members I’ve known who have had dementia,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Shakespeare in the park rehearsals taking place, from left, Victoria Morgan and Maggie Pirie as two wise-women, Frank Dean as King Lear and Aimee Marshall as a puritan.

This year there will be a cast of 14 people performing a smorgasbord of scenes from different Shakespeare plays, in a promenade style around Queen’s Park.

The production will have many references to health and medicine, to try and illuminate what some of the customs, beliefs, practices and knowledge that peppered Elizabethan life.

During that time, some of the common diseases were smallpox, typhus, malaria, dysentery and influenza.

In addition to the promenade show, the Shakespeare in the Park Charitable Trust will also present a Waitangi Day concert on Sunday in the NZ Natives Garden at Queens Park.

Music will be provided by Maria Tipuna and Daniel Monteath, focusing on an entirely New Zealand song list. This concert will take place from 330pm, immediately after the final promenade show. Audiences are encouraged to bring a picnic and appropriate seating.

The production and Waitangi Day concert are free to attend.

A Plague O’ Both Your Houses will run from February 2 to 6.