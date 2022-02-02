Govt's $120m funding boost for arts and culture offers relief for Omicron-hit sector

A Government funding boost of more than $120 million will soften the blow dealt to the arts and culture industry after its events calendar was crippled by Omicron.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni has announced an additional $70.7m in funding for the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme, originally set at $22.5m. It will be extended by 10 months until January 31, 2023, to include events planned before the whole country moved to the red traffic light setting.

The Screen Production Recovery Fund has been boosted by $15m – $7.9m to the New Zealand Film Commission and $7.1m to New Zealand on Air – to enable an extension of the fund through to December 31, 2022, and the Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund has been given an extra $35.5m.

This comes as a critical worker shortage is exacerbated by the spread of the Omicron variant, with live event cancellations nationwide once again, and industry heads warning the sector might not recover from the losses.

READ MORE:

* Groundhog day for the arts: Bracing for more cancellations, worker shortage

* No 'bumper summer' for thousands of devastated workers after Covid trashes events

* Arts sector grows in 2020, despite Covid-19 restrictions



Kent Blechynden/Stuff Entertainment Technology NZ president Vicki Cooksley says the money will plug some of the gaps left after the first round of funding. (File photo)

Entertainment Technology NZ president Vicki Cooksley said this funding plugged some of the gaps that had become apparent after the scheme was first announced, such as the need to support contractors and self-employed traders.

Sepuloni announced a one-off grant of $5000 would be available to eligible self-employed individuals and traders who had lost income or work opportunities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sepuloni says the Government hads engaged with the arts and culture sector to understand their needs as the pandemic progresses. (File photo)

Within the sector, just over 32,500 people are self-employed – a third of the total sector and double the national self-employment rate.

“We don’t want to come out the other side and have lost our skilled workers,” Cooksley said.

The extension to the support scheme was good news, too. While it was “particularly terrifying” to think about things continuing under the same level of restriction for another 10 months, it would give people the confidence to start planning.

“Events don’t just start the day we move to a lower alert level,” she said.

STUFF Organisers of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival say it's "devastating" to pull the plug, but Covid rules around public gatherings meant it wasn't feasible to hold the event in 2022.

The extra funding comes from the Government’s Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

Chair of Toi o Taraika Arts Wellington Meg Williams said it was fantastic to see the Government responding to the calls from the sector. One of the key concerns had been the support scheme’s imminent closure.

Independent artists – freelancers that worked project to project – would benefit from the added security the one-off grant would provide.

SUPPLIED Chair of Toi o Taraika Arts Wellington Meg Williams says its fantastic news for the sector, especially freelancers. (File photo)

Matthew Davis, director of The Others Way music festival in Auckland which was cancelled last weekend, said it was a relief to know that no matter what happened, they were going to be able to pay their performers and venues.

“And just knowing that people are hearing the issues that have been raised will hopefully give people some confidence,” he said.

The scheme includes an obligation to make full payment, as if the event had gone ahead, to artists, performers and production crew and/or organisations, and the scheme would now also cover cancellations due to a lead performer getting Covid or needing to isolate.

The Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme is already underway, and payments are being made to events that have cancelled due to the recent move to Red. Events newly eligible for the scheme will be able to register within a week.