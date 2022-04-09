Peter Biggs on priesthood, Covid-19 and the NZ Symphony Orchestra

Peter Biggs, the NZSO chief executive in the orchestra's 75th year, at his home in Wairarapa.

Down a gravel driveway straight out of a Japanese animation film, off a road 10 minutes into the countryside from the Wairarapa town of Featherston, and nestled beneath the Remutaka Range, Peter Biggs stands ready in his apron.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s chief executive, known as Biggsy, walks out into the misty, damp air to welcome us to his and wife Mary’s farm estate, Te Puhi.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Biggs’ home in Featherston, Te Puhi, was built in 1868.

Built in 1868, the house and manicured garden evoke scenes from a frozen-in-time children’s fairytale, and America’s midwest, with sweeping porches, outdoor furniture, quaint pottery and outhouses. The estate boasts several hundred-year-old trees, including a red-barked miro.

Since 1997 Peter and Mary have been tending these grounds with help from their farmhand Sydney.

NZSO executive co-ordinator Hannah Sellars, who’s joined us for lunch, says Peter has planted thousands of trees on this property. “I’m sick of people by the weekend,” Biggs, who is 64, later says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The property has several hundred-year-old trees on it.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 186 days without a gig – music industry counts toll of Lockdown 2.0

* Coronavirus: Orchestras and ballet company fail to secure visas for top overseas talent

* NZSO musicians perform at home on Wednesday night instead of group live stream



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Autumn at Te Puhi.

Inside the home, by the fireplace’s mantel, are towering bookcases full of classic and modern literature, complete with ladders. Peter’s currently re-reading Ulysses, and a book about British-American author Christopher Hitchens. “I love Hitch.”

Mary – a trained Cordon Bleu chef – helps run the Featherston Booktown festival, while Biggs used to be chairman of Read New Zealand. Both have degrees in English literature. The pair have just launched a new writer’s residency at Te Puhi, with their first guest, Nadine Anne Hura, having stayed over Christmas 2021.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Biggs is a literature buff and is currently re-reading Ulysses.

Biggs is particularly passionate about the healing capabilities and gap-bridging qualities of literature, drama and music. The conversation briefly turns to Ukraine, and classical music being played in ravaged streets there.

He feels the arts will be a vessel helping people ease out of the pandemic mindset in this manner, too, but worries that vulnerable older concert-goers will be hesitant to return to NZSO shows with vaccine mandates now scrapped. “This is not going to be like the first lockdown when people explode back ... People will be cautious.”

With rising living costs, the orchestra soon plans to experiment with lower ticket prices, reassuring people about hygiene and putting on shorter concerts to lure people out. He and other arts grandees in the capital had recently approached city authorities to encourage them to entice people back to in-person shows.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One of Biggs’ cats, Kevin. All the Biggs family cats – Kevin, Murray and Creamy – were named by Biggs’ children.

Biggs marvelled at the compliance of Kiwis regarding mandates. “It’s been two years of pretty constant anxiety. It’s been relentless,” he says.

Amid lockdowns, he’s overseen the NZSO’s growth in the online world, and its offering a large selection of digital events for the first time in its history.

Having been at its helm since May 2020, he observes that classical music is everywhere now, with greater numbers of younger people being interested in it. Analytics the NZSO collected over the first lockdown showed young people tuned into its online events for relaxation, inspiration and companionship.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Biggs in an archway between his kitchen and living room.

The diversification of the orchestra’s traditional audience has led to it rolling out concerts in different centres under Biggs’ reign, targeting communities it hasn’t always historically engaged well with: Māori, Pacific peoples, youth. This year, the orchestra turns 75 – something it’s celebrating with 75 concerts in 18 centres, including a special gala concert Jubilee.

The NZSO, Biggs says, is dominated by creative people – 90 per cent, versus say, 30 per cent of staff at an advertising agency (he previously held positions at the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, and Clemenger BBDO in Australia in NZ).

“It’s wonderful. It’s the best way. It’s chaotic at times, and hugely stressful. But it’s the way it should be. Everybody works for the music, and the support team supports the musicians.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Gumboots at Biggs’ home.

‘’And we’ve got world-class musicians. They're great people. They play anything, anywhere. When I started, they said: ‘just get us full houses’. They don’t care who they’re playing to as long as it’s full. A lot of orchestras are tradition-bound. That’s never been the case with the NZSO.”

Biggs attended St Patrick’s College in Silverstream, Upper Hutt, and was a head prefect there. He enjoyed it, “but it was very narrow”. He was able to study the arts, and in his free time played sports. Only 500 kids went there then, and, while it had no money, there was a great school spirit and, he says, very little bullying.

After graduating, as head prefect he was shoulder-tapped to train to be a Catholic priest. So he went to the seminary – something he puts down to being motivated by idealism, innocence and a spirit of service.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Farm gear at Te Puhi.

But after being sent by the seminary to Victoria University of Wellington for two years, which he says he loved and where he was able to get back into rugby, he decided he would not return to get ordained. “I’d be ordained at 24. I knew nothing about life. I’d go to the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, go to Oxford, and come back and teach at seminary.

“I loved my friends at university. So I left. I did English [literature] honours and Latin. Then I lectured for a bit, then I worked at Shell, then I got into advertising.”

While he says he never lost his idealism, it was not healthy to live a life of celibacy. There would be inevitable trade-offs. A friend of his had a breakdown aged 35, and had to start his life again. While Biggs loved Rome, and felt at home there, the academic lifestyle would have been lonely. “I suppose I have had a much more full life now than I probably would’ve had in there ... Do you know why nuns were so cruel? Sexual frustration.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Biggs planted many of the trees at Te Puhi himself.

Biggs laughs, saying he knows a number of priests who ran away with nuns.

His career in advertising and the arts took him to Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts, for a business course – something his Stanford-degree-educated daughter teases him about, when he dons the T-shirt.

Biggs has three other children, and has held governance positions with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Arts Foundation. In 2013 he was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for Services to Philanthropy and Arts Governance.

His job has also taken him overseas, including to Venice – a city he loves – when he was chairman of the Arts Council which governs Creative New Zealand. In 2004 Biggs was part of the team who selected the artist et al​ to exhibit at the Venice Biennale – what’s referred to at the Olympics of the art world.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Both Peter and Mary Biggs are avid gardeners.

New Zealand media were critical of the decision, as around the time et al had debuted an artwork at City Gallery Wellington featuring a portaloo reverberating with the sounds of a braying donkey.

Biggs remembers fighting with former arts minister Helen Clark over the matter, with Clark threatening to axe Creative NZ’s funding. “My role, as I saw it, was to defend the artist ... The Government can’t dictate what the arts is.”

He phoned former Dominion Post editor Tim Pankhurst, who agreed to run a column written by Biggs from Venice to balance out the negative press. Biggs remarked how great it was the country was talking about art, and not rugby.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Biggs’ children learned how to drive in this truck.

As we talk, the Vienna Philharmonic plays out of a stereo, and CDs are stacked on nearby shelves along with colourful ceramic crockery.

An artwork on the wall draws this comment from Biggs: “That’s a Picasso. I wanted the Matisse.” It was $2000. “I don’t like art snobs,” he adds. Soon, he points out what, to him, clearly, is a more interesting talking point – his 2003 Wellingtonian of the Year cup. “I don’t think I was supposed to keep that.”