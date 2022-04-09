Thousands visit Hilma af Klint exhibition during its four months at Wellington gallery

Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings, puts on show the artworks of the titular Swedish mystic.

More than 62,000 visitors from across New Zealand went to see the landmark Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings exhibition during its four months at the City Gallery in Wellington.

This compared with 88,885 visitors to City Gallery over the entire 2020/21 year, according to Experience Wellington’s annual report for that year.

The art and heritage director of Experience Wellington, the umbrella organisation which operates City Gallery, Elizabeth Caldwell, said it was a huge privilege and an honour to host af Klint’s work between December last year and late March.

“We are delighted with this as there are a range of external factors at play that have affected visitation, including the impact of Covid and protest action in the city and Te Ngākau Civic Square.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Tens of thousands of Kiwis were able to see af Klint’s work in the flesh.

READ MORE:

* Group of Wellingtonians to marry themselves at wellness weekend event

* These are a few of my favourite things...Megan Dunn

* Te Hikōi Toi: Hauntings revealing female agency

* Spirituality, the cosmos and wonder at Hilma af Klint exhibition



Caldwell said the feedback from visitors had been overwhelmingly positive.

“It was always going to be an exhibition with complex logistics associated with its presentation, but the pandemic added a whole new set of challenges. We want to thank everyone involved and acknowledge the generosity of the Hilma af Klint Foundation in Sweden who have enabled New Zealanders to have this once-in-a-lifetime access to af Klint’s art.”

This week Swedish art conservator Sara Palmborg returned to Wellington to ensure the artworks were de-installed with the same care and precision they were hung with, before they left Aotearoa.

To support further access to af Klint’s artworks, the gallery had created a free-to-access virtual tour, which took viewers through the Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings exhibition along with its companion exhibition Pages of Mercury.

supplied Swedish art conservator Sara Palmborg, left, helps with the deinstallation of Hilma af Klint's artworks at City Gallery Wellington post-exhibition.

The virtual tour provided people with the opportunity to revisit the artworks, or see them for the first time. This included anybody who may not have been able to visit to the exhibition due to the gallery’s vaccine pass requirement.

The gallery also had made a free online tour with its senior curator Aaron Lister.

Experience Wellington said it was too early to provide any data on ticket sale revenue from the exhibition.

City Gallery Wellington’s next exhibition Matarau opens in late April. It’s a group exhibition of contemporary Māori art, guest curated by Pōneke artist, writer and curator Shannon Te Ao.

CITY GALLERY WELLINGTON/SUPPLIED James Tapsell-Kururangi’s Moutohorā, 2022. (Film still)

The exhibition explores the role art can have in navigating everyday life, and features all-new artworks created by a mix of emerging and established artists including Robyn Kahukiwa, Emily Karaka, Hemi Macgregor, Ming Ranginui, Kei Te Pai Press, and James Tapsell-Kururangi.

The word Matarau refers to a multi-pronged spear used for fishing and eeling by early Māori.

In the 2019/20 year, 111,365 visitors came to City Gallery Wellington, while in the 2018/19 year 153,676 people came. In the 2016/17 year the gallery had more than 180,000 people through its doors.