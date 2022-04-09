Te Hīkoi Toi: Performance art down on the farm

Jane Campion has a pillowcase over her head. A student at the Sydney College of Fine Arts, she’s back on holiday at the Pekapeka family farm as ‘performer-assistant’ to another Wellington-raised artist, then partner John Lethbridge. It’s 1978.

Over the pillowcase, comically, she wears a pair of dark shades. An adult take on childhood theatre play with your parent’s wardrobe, Campion is otherwise wearing nothing but a glam white fur boa, black gloves, disco leggings, and hot pumps with lace socks. She stands bent, a hand effeminately, limply offered, as if the drama exercise is to play a rabbit or be part of a chorus line for a ‘Oma Rāpeti’ number in a community hall. Behind her nibbled dune farmland, the softness broken by the hard vertical of a pine power pole. A fragment from a pop hit of the era keeps spinning in my head: “time keeps on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future.”

supplied John Lethbridge’s 'Farm Life: An Exercise in Survival 3', 1978.

The image is from Farm Life: An Exercise in Survival, a series in John Lethbridge’s Divination: Performance Photographs 1978-1982 at the flash new Webb’s auction house gallery. So flash – flush with recent record takings on the secondary market – like these photographs it seems both of and outside of this time and place, a spaceship. There are other photographs taken with Campion on Sydney Harbour Bridge and in Hyde Park, and later solo performance photography which are less convincing as statements. Lethbridge was to become a notable figure in the 1980s Australian scene.

READ MORE:

* Te hīkoi toi: New ways of looking at the housing crisis

* Taranaki photographer named New Zealand's best, for the sixth time

* Organic process revealed in Campion's latest work



Little seen, these works have been brought to light by Robert Leonard, who first came across some of this work as a co-curator of an exhibition of 1970s post-object art in 1998 – a scene in which Lethbridge, as an Elam School of Fine Arts graduate, had been a player. Campion, meanwhile, grew up in the theatre. Moving these disciplines out of their institutions and into the environment, these photographs have charge in how they meld their artists' place in different worlds and disciplines. It is, recognises Leonard, an audacious early antipodean postmodern turn, mixing in a way that still resonates popular and fine art culture. I think of the crosscurrents of disco, experimental and classical music of New York’s Arthur Russell. The work is camp – able to be both comical and reverent – and yet dark and erotic, blurring traditional gender and social roles.

Campion naughtily straddles a long piece of white plastic farm piping, running through her white gloved fingers and into a water trough. Her pants and top are gold flecked, her hair (could be a wig) all Farrah Fawcett curls. She leans back, the light catching her face as she takes faux control of the farm.

supplied John Lethbridge’s 'Farm Life: An Exercise in Survival 2', 1978

Blending the vacancy of performance art and fashion photography, it’s a farmyard art heist – upsetting the chooks, as punk was doing more widely. Embracing the time and place richness of symbolism in cinema, escaping the white frame of the gallery, it bristles with wider references, and also transcends them.

It’s easy to see later Campion-esque dark and absurd touches in the social commentary. Pekapeka is this time the stand-in for Montana: Campion shimmying along the side of a barn on which hangs a curl of rope; her gender-bending combination of tie, waistcoat, leggings and pumps surely ahead of fashion.

It's easy to make fun of this as student juvenilia, full of fashion’s mock profundity here, but there’s a distinctive moment here in a melding of approaches with something always disturbing catching any attempt to categorise. There is no nostalgia.

supplied John Lethbridge's 'Searching for Beuys 2', 1979.

The Sydney Campion collaborations interest too in reflecting a sense of being betwixt countries looking for grounding. While the Sydney Harbour Bridge images are stagey, Campion with a divining rod and an inflated inner tube, they’re an interesting moment expressed of young artists ‘at sea’, trans-Tasman. Lying on the ground, a boomerang is broken: this pair won’t be coming back.

The same year this pair were up on the bridge New Zealand band Toy Love were recording in Auckland, with Chris Knox up to his own performance art antics. As photographer Murray Cammick captures, in a witty surreal turn he disrupts a band photo by placing a headphone ear-pad over his face. Toy Love were soon to be in Sydney recording their much anticipated but ill-fated only album – a cross-Tasman push that ended boomeranging back.

supplied Toy Love recording at Mandrill Studio, 1979, by Murray Cammick.

Unearthing photography reveals history as fluid rather than fixed. At Photospace, Cammick is presenting a remarkable chronicle of musicians at work, onstage and backstage in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Cammick also crossed scenes: he went from Elam art student to launching seminal music mag Rip It Up. Cammick’s images not only have an eye for a poignant moment or arrangement but benefit from a collaborative intimacy with his artist subjects.

There are strong images of the greats, but most interesting to me is when Cammick captures the private-public moments after the show: Carlos Santana greeting fans at a lit side door, under a sign reading ‘Children not permitted under stand’, looking as comfortable as the caretaker; or the last dregs of punters making their way over a can-strewn floor of a rec centre, like a battlefield at the end of a war.

supplied Carlos Santana talks to fans leaving Carlaw Park, 1976, by Murray Cammick.