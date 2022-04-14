Astrophotography grows as artists reach for the stars

Astrophotographer Nick Faulkner’s stunning image of the shipwrecked Janie Seddon was the start of an obsession.

When astrophotographer Nick Faulkner ventured into the Motueka estuary in 2018 to photograph the shipwrecked Janie Seddon, he was beginning an obsession that would cost him his slumber, but feed his soul.

Sleeping in his car overnight, he originally planned to get a sunrise shot.

“It was 7 o’clock, mid-winter and dark. I looked out, and I was right outside it and I couldn’t really see it that well. I rocked up and it just sort of came out of nowhere.”

The ship, he said was “all ghostly and rustic” and “a little daunting”.

READ MORE:

* Blood supermoon visible for the first time in 40 years, how to capture it

* Motueka: The small town full of big adventures

* Motueka Matariki Festival an enlightening occasion



After spending several hours shooting, he wrote on Instagram “that somewhat eerie feeling dissipated”, and the excitement of the “potential to get a banger” seeped in.

At that point, Faulkner’s experience with night photography was limited, so he returned a year later in 2019 to reshoot the night sky with the help of a star tracker, “a glorified egg timer which cancels out the rotation of the earth”.

Taking around 300 shots, and stacking them together, he created one Milky Way image that “pulled out the detail”.

Faulkner, a videographer based in Christchurch, is one of a growing number of Kiwi astrophotograpers, hobbyists who forego warm beds and home comforts in search of incredible images of New Zealand’s blackest night skies.

Christrchurch and Canterbury tourism The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere, and one of only 11 in the world.

Using dark sky finding maps, Faulkner said it was often freezing cold in the remote mountainous locations where he preferred to shoot.

While he said his photography was “for his own gratification”, there was some peace to be found in the process too.

“You’re in a quiet place, there are no interruptions from cars or anyone else. I think about all sorts, I think about the universe – you’re just like looking up going ‘wow, this is incredible’. It gets you away from the busyness of life in the city.”

Jonathan Green started the Aotearoa Astrophotography Facebook group in 2011. Since then, it’s grown to around 8000 members.

Green said that Astrophotography had really taken off as a hobby thanks to the rise in accessibility, popularity and affordability of digital cameras and equipment, and the visibility of other people’s work on social media.

He thinks the pandemic has also been a driver.

They can't see stars at home so they’re flocking to see them here. Astro-tourism is putting the twinkle into Tekapo.

Astronomical supplier Astronz, run by the Auckland Astronomical Society of which Green is member, has seen a “huge surge” in sales over the last two years.

”I think people had a lot of time on their hands during the lockdowns and were looking for a hobby you could do from home,” he explained.

“We also got lucky with a decent amount of clear nights during some of those lockdowns.”

While digital cameras have come down in price, the technical equipment is not cheap – but it does vary from “fairly inexpensive starter DSLRs” to big budget CCD cameras that are generally only used in conjunction with a telescope.

Huili Chai Stargazing through a telescope at the University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory.

Deep sky astrophotographers use telescopes to take multiple images and stack them together to get a better signal from very faint targets.

“A lot of the astrophotos you see are not single shots, it's just the method used to build up enough photons to create an image of something that is normally many hundreds to thousands of light years away.

“Sometimes if you’re imaging galaxies, your targets could be millions of light years away.”

Skilled photographers will soon have a chance to pit their work against other enthusiasts.

The 2022 New Zealand Astrophotography Competition, run by the Auckland Astronomical Society, is now open to entries.

The competition, which Green ran for nine years, will now be under the wing of Amit Ashok Kamble.

Entries close on September 21, 2022.