Witness to the horrors of Belsen, two years in a cave - Anzac-themed play at Circa

Kate JasonSmith brings to life the tale of her mother’s life in I'll Tell You This For Nothing, part of the double bill His/Herstory at Circa Theatre

Phyllis JasonSmith (nee Garvin​) was an unlikely witness to one of the great horrors of World War II.

Aged 28, the Irish-born nurse, who had also been a witness to the 1944 D-Day landing, found herself nursing survivors in the Belsen Concentration Camp in Germany.

Her daughter, Kate JasonSmith​, says the impact of seeing starving and desperately ill men and women had a lifelong impact on her mother.

Phyllis’s story is part of the play His/Herstory, being performed at Wellington’s Circa Theatre. The double bill also features the story of New Zealander Geoffrey Bolwell​.

Born in Ireland, Phyllis served in the army, often near the front line, including during the Normandy landing.

Prior to Belsen she met the love of her life, Jason Smith​, in 1944. He pursued Phyllis with the intention of marriage but Kate, who wrote and stars in His/Herstory, notes there was a big problem.

Phyllis was raised as a Protestant, while Smith was a Catholic, and in those days such a marriage was unacceptable in Ireland.

supplied Irish/Kiwi nurse Phyllis JasonSmith (nee Garvin​) was awarded the Légion d’honneur by France for her nursing work in WWII.

”She would say to him, ‘I can’t marry you because my family would disown me’.”

It was the sheer horror of what she witnessed at Belsen, that made Phyllis change her mind. Disgusted by evil and determined not to let such intolerance and hatred define her life, Phyllis agreed to marry Smith.

Angered by the marriage, her mother refused to talk to her daughter.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Jan Bolwell in Milord Goffredo, one of the plays in the His/Herstory double bill at Circa Theatre.

The family moved to New Zealand in 1951, living in Pukerua Bay, but her mother never really forgave Phyllis.

”Until the day she died she never acknowledged my father.”

It was not until near the end of her life, that Phyllis began to talk about Belsen, says Kate.

“My mother was haunted by Belsen, her whole life. You would mention the word Belsen and this dark cloud would come over her.”

Phyllis was one of only three Kiwi women to have been honoured with France’s highest decoration, the Légion d’honneur, for her bravery in looking after soldiers in the frontline.

His/Herstory is a double bill featuring another one-act solo play, Milord Goffredo, written and performed by Jan Bolwell​.

Bolwell recreates the exploits of her father, Geoffrey Bolwell​, in World War II. A Dunedin butcher, he became “a bloody legend” in a small northern Italian town. After twice escaping from the Germans, he hid in a cave for two years. He was looked after by an Italian family who nicknamed him Milord Goffredo.