Transmission Gully art: Blink and you still miss it

Gareth Morgan has installed a 16m rainbow bridge on the 4th hole of The Morgans Golf Course. The bridge was from the Trentham overbridge and was made from historic railway tracks. The mannequin nicknamed Celeste stands beside the bridge.

It took a few drives to spot - what passes for art along Te Ara Nui o te Rangihaeata aka Transmission Gully.

Visible southbound between the Pouāwhā Wainui saddle and just beyond Battle Hill (once hilltop pā of Ngāti Toa leader Te Rangihaeata) is a rainbow-painted railway bridge truss.

As The Dominion Post revealed, it’s owned by Gareth Morgan and sits on his golf course. A tribute to the road as engineering marvel, and our LGBTQI+ community, further drives confirm a figurative element: a blonde Pākehā woman mannequin in a silver jumpsuit hitching.

Well, in an otherwise barren drive the effort is appreciated. Just a pity Morgan doesn’t have the taste in sculpture he has in music - The Morgans Clubhouse hosted Reb Fountain and Luke Buda this month.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Art panels adorn two retaining walls just south of where the Transmission Gully connects with SH59 near Linden.

Supplied An artist’s impression of a proposed 35-metre high sculpture at the bottom of Ngāūranga Gorge - ‘The Hook of Maui’ – envisaged by none other than Taika Waititi. It didn’t go ahead.

There are next to no cultural markers on this new road. At the Linden interchange, a set of panels designed by Nathan Te Rei, Ashleigh Sagar and Rākairoa Hori represent ‘Ka Mate’, composed by fellow Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha.

Halfway along, driving north you see Pāuatahanui’s charming St Joseph’s Catholic Church, acknowledging colonial history.

Otherwise, we speed through a cut in the land graced by the placeless industrial: paddock, pine and concrete. We could be anywhere, disengaged from the land, listening to a podcast.

Only one rich patch of native bush is revealed: on the side of Pouāwhā Wainui, an area where the last shots were fired between Te Rangihaeata and Governor Grey’s forces in the 1840s Wellington campaign. This part of the history is widely unknown and nothing marks it. Nor the glorious entrance to the Kāpiti Coast - strange given this was known as the Wellington Gateway Partnership.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Te Kaahui Hakuturi are eight massive pou standing 20 m above the ground and look down on travellers on the Waikato Expressway at the summit of Taupiri Range.

Te Whanganui-a-Tara has not been served well by motorway art. In 2009 Wellington City Council pulled plans for a 35-metre high sculpture at the bottom of Ngāūranga Gorge - ‘The Hook of Maui’ envisaged by none other than Taika Waititi. There were fears of a budget blowout and that a laser piercing the sky would interfere with aircraft. A new design competition was to follow. It never happened.

‘The Hook of Maui’ came in the wake of Anthony Gormley’s 1998 ‘Angel of the North’, visible via the UK’s A1 and A167 by an estimated 33 million people every year. Since 2019 the world’s tallest sculpture, a 250-tonne steel arc has stood over the E411 in Belgium. Yet the time for edifices on our highways, amplifying our engineering prowess over nature, has passed.

Public art needn’t be massive or utilise massive industry. Those huge cuttings and hillsides along Te Ara Nui beg decorating. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has invested significantly elsewhere in art beyond giant fruit and vegetables.

The rich Tainui history around the Huntly section of the Waikato expressway is recognised by artworks reinterpreting former pā sites. Also opened in 2020, Ngāti Porou worked with Waka Kotahi on pou and murals on State Highway One surrounding Kaikoura.

Supplied Anthony Gormley’s 1998 ‘Angel of the North’ is seen via the UK’s A1 and A167 by an estimated 33 million people every year.

Neil Dawson sculptures now grace the northern entrance to Christchurch (‘Fanfare’ 2015), and Masterton (‘Ascension’ 2017). Upgrades to the motorway network in Auckland have each come with new art, including in the Grafton Gully the tellingly titled ‘Maumahara mo Waiparuru - Remembering Ancient Pathways'.

The largest public artwork in the country, and a favourite of mine is Regan Gentry’s 2015 ‘Bound Around’ on the Tauranga Eastern Link, a gateway project commissioned by Waka Kotahi. Made ingeniously from galvanised steel motorway crash barriers it nods in form to a nearby pā site, the spinifex of the Papamoa dunes and some scary rollercoaster ride for the passing motorist.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied One of four pou on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato expressway river bridge.

Travel in and out of Australia’s big cities and sculpture welcomes you - even one of our own Gregor Kregar’s gnomes stands nine-metre high on Melbourne's Peninsula Link motorway. Why has Wellington missed out?

I don’t want a gnome or some giant vacant abstract marvel, but I do want to know where I am driving. It’s not too late.