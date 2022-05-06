Arts and culture in and around the Wellington region, May 6-12
With the Wellington weather not too shabby, there’s a range of activities to participate in throughout the Wellington region this week.
Europe Day Concert for Peace
Wellington Cathedral of St Paul’s, May 9, 6.30pm, $10 + any further donation
This year the peace is not present in Europe as Russia’s unprovoked war is an attack not just on Ukraine, not just Europe, but the entire world. This year European Union dedicates Europe Day to Ukraine. Join the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, the Choir of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Consort to show support for Ukraine. All ticket sales and donations from the concert will support relief efforts in Ukraine. Tickets: eventbrite.co.nz
Theatre
Bats Theatre, until May 7, 8.30pm, $20.
Stranded Pieces is a pursuit to end the missing connections between ourselves and our environment, resolving conflicting emotions and notions. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Bats Theatre, until May 14, 6.30pm, $25
Join Moko on her quest to discover the truth of her origin story, and help her to stay on the path to becoming the wahine toa she was born to be. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Translations
Gryphon Theatre, until May 14, $25
The play is set in 1833 in the village of Baile Beag, in County Donegal on Ireland’s North West Coast. A rural hedge-school, where classes are conducted in Irish, is to be replaced by a national education system in which English is the official language.
His/Herstory
Circa Theatre, until May 14, Tues–Thurs 7.30pm, Fri & Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm, $25 – $54
Double bill: In I’ll Tell You This for Nothing, Kate JasonSmith brings to life the dramatic and often humorous tale of her mother’s life in an acclaimed show about war, courage, danger and romance. Milord Goffredo is Jan Bolwell’s dynamic re-creation of her father Geoffrey’s WWII exploits. Tickets: circa.co.nz
171 Cuba St, May 12, $35
The Wellington Comedy Club is bringing your comedy faves to San Fran in the windy city. MCed by Pax Assadi and featuring Neil Thornton, Lesa MacLeod-Whiting, and Jak Mitchell. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz
Music
Dave Murphy and Janet Muggeride
Thunderbird Café, May 6, 5.30pm, free
Janet and Dave play their unique brand of Americana, originals, blues and folk. Two powerful voices, Daves unique fingerstyle guitar and Janet's mandolin deliver songs as you have never heard them before.
Songwriters Showcase #42
167 Riddiford St, Newtown, May 8, 6pm, $10
The show features Charlotte Yates, Dani Mogin and Waireka. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz
Europe Day, Stand with Ukraine
Wellington Cable Car Tunnel, May 9, 3.30-4.30pm
Stand up with Ukraine as the Cable Car tunnel is lit up with live music from the string quartet from Orchestra Wellington.
Lunchtime Recital
St Andrew’s on the Terrace, May 11, 12.15pm, koha
Rebecca Steel, flute, and Rosemary Barnes, piano. Masks required.
Exhibitions
Art Exhibition: ‘Autumn’
1 Queens Wharf, until May 8, free
Check the wonderful art at the Academy Galleries on our fantastic waterfront. On show and for sale are works by artists from all over New Zealand, and it’s not just paintings.
The Show Must Go On
1st floor, 37 Courtenay Pl, until May 28, Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 11am-2pm, free
The exhibition of music images largely consists of high-quality black and white images printed using the traditional silver gelatin process by top New Zealand printer Jenny Tomlin.
Tēnei Ao Tūroa - This Enduring World
Te Pātaka Toi, Adam Art Gallery, until June 26, Tues-Sun, 11am-5pm, free
This exhibition features three distinct bodies of work by three photographic artists: Mark Adams, Natalie Robertson, and Chris Corson-Scott.
Kia Maharatia
65 Dixon St, May 5-17, Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm, free
The artists participating in Kia Maharatia present powerful narratives reflecting on shared historical perspectives of Aotearoa.
Book launch
We’re All Made of Lightning by Khadro Mohamed
Unity Books Wellington, May 10, 6pm-7.30pm
Join Unity Books Wellington and We Are Babies for the launch of the new poetry collection by Khadro Mohamed. With a launch speech from Ronia Ibrahim and readings from special guests. We’re All Made of Lightning is the debut poetry collection from the Wellington-based writer.