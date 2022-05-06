Arts and culture in and around the Wellington region, May 6-12

Join the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, the Choir of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Consort to show support for Ukraine at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul’s on Monday.

With the Wellington weather not too shabby, there’s a range of activities to participate in throughout the Wellington region this week.

Europe Day Concert for Peace

Wellington Cathedral of St Paul’s, May 9, 6.30pm, $10 + any further donation

This year the peace is not present in Europe as Russia’s unprovoked war is an attack not just on Ukraine, not just Europe, but the entire world. This year European Union dedicates Europe Day to Ukraine. Join the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, the Choir of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Consort to show support for Ukraine. All ticket sales and donations from the concert will support relief efforts in Ukraine. Tickets: eventbrite.co.nz

Theatre

Stranded Pieces

Bats Theatre, until May 7, 8.30pm, $20.

Stranded Pieces is a pursuit to end the missing connections between ourselves and our environment, resolving conflicting emotions and notions. Tickets: bats.co.nz

JAMIE KAHUI/Supplied Mycah Keall as Mokomoko.

Mokomoko

Bats Theatre, until May 14, 6.30pm, $25

Join Moko on her quest to discover the truth of her origin story, and help her to stay on the path to becoming the wahine toa she was born to be. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Supplied Translations is set in 1833 in the village of Baile Beage.

Translations

Gryphon Theatre, until May 14, $25

The play is set in 1833 in the village of Baile Beag, in County Donegal on Ireland’s North West Coast. A rural hedge-school, where classes are conducted in Irish, is to be replaced by a national education system in which English is the official language.

Stephen A'Court Kate JasonSmith brings to life the tale of her mother's life in I'll Tell You This For Nothing, part of the double bill His/Herstory at Circa Theatre.

His/Herstory

Circa Theatre, until May 14, Tues–Thurs 7.30pm, Fri & Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm, $25 – $54

Double bill: In I’ll Tell You This for Nothing, Kate JasonSmith brings to life the dramatic and often humorous tale of her mother’s life in an acclaimed show about war, courage, danger and romance. Milord Goffredo is Jan Bolwell’s dynamic re-creation of her father Geoffrey’s WWII exploits. Tickets: circa.co.nz

The Wellington Comedy Club

171 Cuba St, May 12, $35

The Wellington Comedy Club is bringing your comedy faves to San Fran in the windy city. MCed by Pax Assadi and featuring Neil Thornton, Lesa MacLeod-Whiting, and Jak Mitchell. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Comedian and actor Pax Assadi.

Music

Dave Murphy and Janet Muggeride

Thunderbird Café, May 6, 5.30pm, free

Janet and Dave play their unique brand of Americana, originals, blues and folk. Two powerful voices, Daves unique fingerstyle guitar and Janet's mandolin deliver songs as you have never heard them before.

Songwriters Showcase #42

167 Riddiford St, Newtown, May 8, 6pm, $10

The show features Charlotte Yates, Dani Mogin and Waireka. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz

Europe Day, Stand with Ukraine

Wellington Cable Car Tunnel, May 9, 3.30-4.30pm

Stand up with Ukraine as the Cable Car tunnel is lit up with live music from the string quartet from Orchestra Wellington.

Petros Giannakouris/AP A Stand With Ukraine event is being held at the Cable Car tunnel in Wellington. Pictured, flowers and toys were left on a fence at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine in April.

Lunchtime Recital

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, May 11, 12.15pm, koha

Rebecca Steel, flute, and Rosemary Barnes, piano. Masks required.

Exhibitions

Art Exhibition: ‘Autumn’

1 Queens Wharf, until May 8, free

Check the wonderful art at the Academy Galleries on our fantastic waterfront. On show and for sale are works by artists from all over New Zealand, and it’s not just paintings.

The Show Must Go On

1st floor, 37 Courtenay Pl, until May 28, Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 11am-2pm, free

The exhibition of music images largely consists of high-quality black and white images printed using the traditional silver gelatin process by top New Zealand printer Jenny Tomlin.

supplied The Show Must Go On features music images by Murray Cammick. Pictured, Toy Love recording at Mandrill Studio 1979.

Tēnei Ao Tūroa - This Enduring World

Te Pātaka Toi, Adam Art Gallery, until June 26, Tues-Sun, 11am-5pm, free

This exhibition features three distinct bodies of work by three photographic artists: Mark Adams, Natalie Robertson, and Chris Corson-Scott.

Kia Maharatia

65 Dixon St, May 5-17, Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm, free

The artists participating in Kia Maharatia present powerful narratives reflecting on shared historical perspectives of Aotearoa.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Khadro Mohamed will have a launch of her poetry collection at Unity Books.

Book launch

We’re All Made of Lightning by Khadro Mohamed

Unity Books Wellington, May 10, 6pm-7.30pm

Join Unity Books Wellington and We Are Babies for the launch of the new poetry collection by Khadro Mohamed. With a launch speech from Ronia Ibrahim and readings from special guests. We’re All Made of Lightning is the debut poetry collection from the Wellington-based writer.