The rise of intimacy co-ordinators in Aotearoa's arts world

The use of trained professionals who guide performers through intimate scenes is growing in New Zealand in the wake of #MeToo, but there’s concern some arts organisations don’t have enough funding to hire intimacy co-ordinators.

Accredited intimacy co-ordinators – who ensure physical and emotional wellbeing of performers and ensure informed consent is given – are also, by and large, based in Auckland, meaning other regions may be missing out.

Jennifer Ward-Lealand is president of Equity New Zealand and began training as an intimacy co-ordinator in 2018. In 2021 she gained full accreditation, and she’s co-ordinated more than 40 productions across theatre, opera, TV drama, comedy and feature film since.

She teaches workshops on best practice for intimate scenes for a range of theatre companies, arts schools and the Directors and Editors Guild, and has worked to develop Equity’s Intimacy Guidelines for Stage and Screen, which provides a framework for those creating or recording performances of intimate scenes, nudity, simulated sexual activity or sexual violence.

Jennifer Ward-Lealand is an accredited intimacy co-ordinator and has co-ordinated more than 40 productions.

Prior to the end of 2018, Ward-Lealand said there were no intimacy co-ordinators in New Zealand. Since then, there had been “huge growth” in their use across both screen and theatre.

“#MeToo was definitely a catalyst for the development of better practice around these scenes, in that actors’ experiences were suddenly under the spotlight and there was clearly a collective desire to make them better and safer,” she said.

But the density of co-ordinators outside of Auckland was “not great”, and Aotearoa would need more trained co-ordinators in order to be able to serve the productions requesting them. There was also an ongoing challenge for under-funded arts organisations finding enough money to hire intimacy co-ordinators.

LIAM DANIEL/Supplied Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, a Netflix series which uses intimacy co-ordinators in its production.

“This is the case particularly in the theatre,” Ward-Lealand said.

Accredited intimacy co-ordinators have trained for at least two years, and provide robust professional processes around intimacy work. Prior to training, people must have a baseline of 10 years’ experience in the industry, and to be accredited they must fulfil a certain number of days on set over a series of productions.

Tanea Heke, tumuaki/director of national drama school Toi Whakaari, said it was developing its intimacy co-ordination practices and protocols with Ward-Lealand.

That included considering how intimacy protocols could be implemented in a classroom context, as well as in productions. The school had started workshops with staff from all departments, and it also had workshops coming up specifically for its acting and management students.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Toi Whakaari, New Zealand’s national drama school, uses intimacy co-ordinators across its departments.

For its productions it worked with intimacy coaches in rehearsals “to ensure we uphold best practice and students feel empowered and safe inside this work”, Heke said. That was especially important given the school was preparing students for life in the industry.

Royal New Zealand Ballet artistic director Patricia Barker said intimacy co-ordinators were a relatively new concept for choreographed dance, but the practice was gaining in popularity.

“I believe it is a good addition to a choreographer’s rehearsal process and a benefit to the dancers. RNZB has not yet utilised this process, but it is in discussion for a work that is planned for 2023,” she said.

New Zealand School of Dance director Garry Trinder said the dance world had been slower to adapt than screen and theatre, despite some overseas dance companies hiring intimacy specialists.

ROSS BROWN/ROYAL NEW ZEALAND BALLET The Royal New Zealand Ballet has not yet used intimacy co-ordinators, with the NZ School of Dance saying the dance world has been slower to take up the practice versus screen and theatre.

“Intimacy work for screen and theatre doesn’t entirely translate to dance. In those fields, intimacy co-ordinators choreograph sexually-charged scenes by setting the performers’ moves in advance, but for existing dance works, the choreography mostly can’t be altered, which limits their potential input,” he said.

Dancers were also more accustomed to close contact than other performers, Trinder said.

In the United States and United Kingdom, intimacy co-ordinators have been consistently working for about five years, with major shows like Bridgerton and Outlander spotlighting the practice. But many countries still have no or very few accredited intimacy co-ordinators.

“It’s still very much a work in progress educating producers, directors and actors about the work,” Ward-Lealand said.