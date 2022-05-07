Calls for Royal New Zealand Ballet artistic director to quit after complaints

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is under the spotlight again for misconduct by a senior staffer.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s artistic director should resign, several former dancers say, after multiple inappropriate behaviour complaints were made about her ballet master husband.

An employment lawyer and two former company dancers have raised concerns about the safety of the complainants, who remain working underneath artistic director Patricia Barker, despite having complained about husband Michael Auer’s conduct towards them.

TVNZ reported Auer had been dismissed as ballet master, but the company declined to confirm that.

“It’s time for them [both] to go,” said Sandra Norman, a former company dancer in the 1980s.

1 NEWS Michael Auer trained dancers and is also the husband of the ballet's artistic director, which members past and present say has made it difficult to speak out.

Barker brought Auer over from the United States with her when she was appointed the ballet company’s artistic director in 2017.

Initially, Auer was employed by the company on a specific technology project. But since 2019, he had been working as a guest ballet master. Auer has a background in software development as well as ballet.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she was “very disappointed” to hear of the recent complaints of inappropriate behaviour.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied The company’s artistic director Patricia Barker, centre, leads a class.

In an emailed statement, she said she had been given assurances a “robust and appropriate process” had been conducted. “I am pleased that this matter is being addressed seriously and urgently by RNZB, who have shown zero tolerance towards inappropriate behaviour in their organisation.”

In an emailed statement, the company said its board took allegations of inappropriate behaviour seriously, but would not comment publicly on individual employment matters.

“We want the RNZB culture to be inclusive, supportive and inspiring, and a place where all employees can flourish, and in which excellent work is made and shared with the many communities we serve,” executive director Lester McGrath said.

ROSS BROWN/SUPPLIED The company receives about $5m in funding from the Government each year.

Asked whether a review would be conducted, McGrath said the company took the welfare of dancers “extremely seriously” and was always working to improve the ways it supported them.

Board chairperson Dame Kerry Prendergast said in a statement Barker had the board's “total confidence”.

According to the company’s policies, serious misconduct is grounds for summary dismissal. Examples of behaviour constituting serious misconduct include verbal or physical abuse, sexual harassment or any form of workplace bullying, and bringing the company into disrepute.

Stephen AâCourt/Supplied Barker, pictured at the back, directs dancers at the company’s temporary Wakefield St studio in Wellington last year.

Ministry for Culture and Heritage spokeswoman Emily Fabling said the ministry was aware of complaints about behaviour at the company, which receives about $5 million in government funding each year, and it would continue to monitor the situation.

The company previously said Barker was “not involved” in Auer’s selection process, but his appointment as ballet master drew accusations of nepotism from the wider ballet world.

Former principal dancer Martin James, who was with the company in the 1980s, said he held grave concerns for the organisation and the welfare of dancers under Barker. “I fear for their security ... those poor kids,” he said in an interview from Australia, adding he would support Barker’s resignation. “It’s not working.”

James said news of the complaints was being discussed by the international ballet community. He put blame of the company’s state of affairs on its board, which has come under fire for not having enough members who intimately understand the rigours of working as a professional ballet dancer.

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk said the fact employees still needed to work under Barker would “absolutely have a chilling effect” on their ability to safely make a complaint.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former company ballet dancer Sandra Norman says the situation has become untenable.

Barker’s relationship with Auer would have tainted the confidence complainants would have to participate in the investigation and provide a frank account of what happened, given their fear of repercussions, she said.

But Barker could not necessarily be held responsible for the conduct of her partner, and taking action against her because of that could amount to discrimination on the basis of family status, Hornsby-Geluk said.

“This whole situation raises serious questions about the wisdom of hiring a husband-wife team in these roles, particularly given the nature of the industry and the closeness with which they would have to work together,” she said.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied The company has been under the artistic direction of Barker since 2017.

Former dancer Norman lauded the bravery of complainants and said she would support a formal review into the situation. She also called for Barker to resign.

The company had been “reduced to scandals and appalling behaviour” in recent years, she said. “[It’s] completely wrong.”

A police spokesperson said they were unable to respond to queries seeking to establish whether specific individuals or organisations were, or have been, under investigation.