$350,000 benefactor of Tairāwhiti Museum withdraws collection after dispute

A major benefactor of Gisborne’s premier museum and art gallery has withdrawn his loaned collection after a dispute about what objects the museum wanted to display alongside his.

The case has brought spotlight onto the complex relationships between underfunded cultural institutions and their benefactors, and the situation those institutions find themselves in with ever-growing collections but stretched space to display everything.

Arts patron Dr Jack Richards opened the Jack C Richards Decorative Arts Gallery within Tairāwhiti Museum after signing an agreement to partner on a proposed museum extension in 2011, with Richards donating $350,000 in return for the provision of a gallery he’d have naming rights over.

supplied Examples of some of the artwork part of Richards' now-removed collection at Tairāwhiti Museum.

The museum said the gallery agreed to display Richards’ personal decorative arts collection, as well as items from the museum’s collection and touring exhibitions. Up until 2019, the gallery was exclusively used to display pieces from Richards’ collection, including rare robes, prints and silverware.

But this year Richards decided to auction his collection after the museum proposed displaying what he described as a “knick knack collection” alongside his own. He said these “more local” items being shown was a “tired, old idea” and equated to the “dumbing down” of art.

The museum argues the relationship became unsuitable, and maintaining Richards’ collection using public funds did not align with its objectives or priorities.

SUPPLIED Arts patron Jack Richards says the idea of exhibiting more local items was tired and old.

The parties held a meeting about the situation in October 2021 but by November Richards started consolidating his collection and transferring pieces to an auction house for sale. The gallery was closed in March, with the museum still planning for what would be in its place. It would keep Richards’ name.

“There was no quality control on my side,” Richards said. “There were coasters with kiwi birds on it, [you can] pick those up at a $2 shop.”

Tairāwhiti Museum director Eloise Wallace said the museum’s new focus would be on displaying more of its own collections. “This will allow the museum to better meet its mission and primary objective, to ensure that the regional collection is cared for, exhibited, interpreted and made available for public benefit,” she said.

Supplied Eloise Wallace, director of Tairāwhiti Museum in Gisborne, says the museum will display more of its own collections.

“Museums must be responsive to community needs, interests and concerns ... Museums are moving from a position of authoritative voice, to professionals who lead, facilitate and navigate co-creation, co-development and shared responsibility for the taonga they hold with and for their communities.”

Tairāwhiti Museum was interested in objects with stories to tell about the places and people of its communities, Wallace said.

“Museums must work in close collaboration with the communities from which their collections originate, as well as those they serve, to ensure their collections act as resources for learning, understanding, empathy and connection.”

supplied Some of the items which Richards took umbrage with included coasters featuring native birds.

Gisborne Artists’ Society chairperson Norman Maclean said Richards’ abrupt removal of his “enormously valuable range of objet d’art” was “unfortunate” and shocked many in the local arts scene.

The museum exhibits about 1% of its collection – about 500 objects – at any given time, and delivers about 20 exhibitions annually.