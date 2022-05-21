Look forward to winter events in Wellington

As the days get shorter and darker, it can feel harder to venture out. This list is reason enough to brave whatever Mother Nature serves up this winter and beyond! Check out these unmissable events in the capital, ready to make you think, laugh, sing, cheer and dance through the remainder of 2022.

World of WearableArt Awards Show

29 September - 16 October, TSB Arena

Aotearoa's largest theatrical production and spectacle like no other - the World of WearableArt Awards Show - is back!

Each night the stage comes alive with incredible works of wearable art, dancers, aerialists and music that makes the soul sing. At the heart of this theatrical spectacular is the world's leading wearable art competition for designers from across the world working in radical and innovative ways in the mediums of fashion, art, design and costume.

SUPPLIED TEEKS colaborates with the NZSO for something special over Matariki weekend.

TEEKS with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

23 – 25 June, St James Theatre

For three nights over the (very first) Matariki long weekend, TEEKS will be performing with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. A favourite on the local arts festival circuit, TEEKS was named Best Māori Artist, Best Solo Artist, and Best Soul/RnB Artist at last year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Andrew TURNER The New Zealand Art Show is back this June - Artwork by Nick Fedaeff.

NZ Art Show 2022: Whakaatu Toi

3 – 5 June, TSB Arena

With an incredible array of artists from all over the country, this is Aotearoa's premier art show of the year. Whakaatu Toi will bring together thousands of works, including sculptures, mixed media pieces, photography, classic paintings and more, from both known favourites and artists exhibiting publicly for the first time.

SUPPLIED Get ready to party like its the 80's at the upcoming season of The Wedding Singer Musical.

The Wedding Singer Musical

10 - 19 June, Opera House

Based on the smash-hit Hollywood film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer Musical is a hilarious musical comedy that celebrates all the fun of the 80's. Join Robbie through his joys and sorrows, happy weddings and failed ones, growing feelings of romance for a sweet waitress, and, finally, the performance of his life.

SUPPLIED The Kiwi legends L.A.B return to Wellington's TSB Arena.

L.A.B Live

24 June, TSB Arena

With undeniable talent and musicianship, L.A.B returns to Wellington for a special Matariki weekend show. If this is a new winter tradition, then we're on board.

This performance will see L.A.B's stadium-sized show rolled into a more intimate venue while maintaining the energy that has seen them become one of NZ's best live acts.

SUPPLIED New Zealands premier celebration of the grape, Winetopia returns to Wellington.

Winetopia Presented by Singapore Airlines

1 – 2 July, TSB Arena

Celebrate New Zealand's diverse wine scene, the growers, and the winemakers that have put this country on the vinous world map. This is one of the biggest public wine tasting events in the country, with all major regions represented, along with food matching, sommelier-led tasting classes, and live music.

All Blacks Steinlager Series: All Blacks vs Ireland

16 July, Sky Stadium

International rugby is returning to the capital with a good old fashion rumble between two great rivals. It has been 10 years since New Zealand has hosted the Ireland rugby team, so this will be an unmissable match for all rugby fans. Join the action up close and personal right here in Wellington with the All Blacks vs Ireland at Sky Stadium.

SUPPLIED Beloved Wellingtonian, Bret McKenzie returns to his hometown alongside a full band this September.

​Bret McKenzie: Songs Without Jokes Tour

8 September, Opera House

You know Bret McKenzie from modern musical treasures such as comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, the Muppets movie reboots, and other ace family friendly soundtracks. Now the New Zealand comedian, actor, musician, and producer brings his new solo record Songs Without Jokes to Wellington. Performing with a seven-piece band at the Opera House, he plans to be quite serious.

SUPPLIED RuPauls Drag Race winner, Bianca Del Rio brings her hilarious show to the capital.

Bianca del Rio: Unsanitized Tour 2022

14 September, Opera House

RuPaul's Drag Race Winner and "The Queen of Mean", fierce, funny, and fabulous Bianca del Rio is bringing her new comedy tour Unsanitized to Wellington – with more attitude than ever. The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca is just getting started.

SUPPLIED Alan Carr brings the laughs to Wellingtons Opera House.

Alan Carr: Regional Trinket

26 November, The Michael Fowler Centre

Hilarious UK comedian Alan Carr is coming back to Wellington with a brand-new stand-up show. In Regional Trinket, Carr takes his audience from the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of spending lockdown stuck on a farm. This show is all about finding happiness and joy in the small things – why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?