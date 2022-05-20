Arts events in the Wellington region this weekend, May 20-22

Even with the cold weather this weekend, this range of festivities around Wellington Region will warm your heart. Be sure to check out these events.

Leave Love Out of This NZ Tour

San Fran, May 20, 8pm, $44

After three years of immersive live shows, with just Anthonie Tonnon and a growing array of technology on stage, Tonnon has formed a full-band line up for the first time since 2018. The band features Stuart Harwood on hybrid electric/acoustic drums, David Flyger on bass guitar/synthesised bass, Brooke Singer (French for Rabbits) on synthesisers and samples, and Sam Taylor (Nadia Reid) on electric guitars and percussion. Tickets: Anthonietonnon.com

Cringeworthy - The 80s

Circa Theatre, May 20-June 11, Tues-Thurs 6:30pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

Cringeworthy is back, baby with a brand-new show! A righteous, stellar, fantabulous blast from the past that is equal parts nostalgic and hilarious. Following on from the highly successful Cringeworthy [the 70s] this show takes you back to NZ in the 1980s. It’s a feast of contagious Kiwi songs served with a side of spandex, a huge dollop of cheesy comedy, and stunning vocals. Tickets: Circa.co.nz

H.Y.P.E vol 2

Bats Theatre, until May 21, 6:30pm, $20

H.Y.P.E vol 2 is a reimagined contemporary dance work of H.Y.P.E (How You Perceive Energy) from UKU’s sold-out season at the NZ Fringe Festival. This work will take you on a journey through extreme physicality and subtlety whilst exploring different things. Tickets: Bats.co.nz

One Act/Play

BATS Theatre, until May 21, 6:00pm, $20

Four actors, one act, no script. In One Act/Play, the Locomotive team creates a unique, improvised play for you, right now. Will it be touching? Hilarious? Dramatic and heartfelt? Very likely, but you’ll only find out by being there. Tickets: Bats.co.nz

Bunny

Bats Theatre, until May 21, 8:30pm, $25

Multi-award-winning comedian and theatre maker Barnie Duncan burrows into the specific freedom a dance floor at 3am can bring to a human, whilst examining the grief he felt losing his mother right before making the show. Is he dealing, or escaping? Tickets: Bats.co.nz

Waikanae Music Society Concert

Waikanae Memorial Hall, May 22, 2:30pm

An intriguing new ensemble called TrioNique, comprising Agnes Harmath (flute), Tomomi Johnston (saxophone) and Gabriela Glapska (piano), perform a varied programme of French Impressionist music, gems from Brazil and Japan, and lively 20th century works by Poulenc and Bernstein.

Songwriters Showcase #43

Moon 1, May 22, 6pm, $10

The show features: No Man's Heath, Dee, Rubita. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz

Survivor: Street Dance Edition

Te Auaha, Dixon St, May 23-27, 7pm, $15-$18

Street Dance Edition is a fun, fresh take on the reality TV / game show format, made for the stage. This show melds together comedy and dance, all inside the frame of a ridiculous episode of ‘Survivor’. Larger-than-life contestants will need to survive dance-related challenges, while they deal with their own hilarious behind-the scenes interpersonal drama. Tickets: fringe.co.nz

supplied Bunny is written, directed and performed by Barnie Duncan.

The Show Must Go On

1st floor, 37 Courtenay Place, until May 28, Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 11am-2pm, free

The exhibition of music images largely consists of high-quality black and white images printed using the traditional silver gelatin process by top New Zealand printer Jenny Tomlin.

Te Papa, May 26, 7pm, free

Come along to a panel talk with some of Wellington's local foodies to discuss how climate change intersects with restaurants and their food systems, food consumption, and waste, eating and growing locally and seasonally. Tickets: Eventbrite.co.nz

Blue Dragon Book Fair

Ngaio Town Hall, May 28-29, Sat 9am - 4pm, Sun 9am - 2pm, free

Book treats and bargains galore at this popular annual fundraising book fair.

Jason Aldous/Supplied Too Much Hair is a new musical cabaret celebrating the joy of being oneself and expressing gender diversity premiering on Tuesday, May 24th at BATS Theatre.

Queer Arts Festival: Too Much Hair

Bats Theatre, May 24- June 3, 7:15pm, $25

Combining celebratory stories about gender identity and expression with the power of music and the brilliance of emerging artists, Too Much Hair is a new musical cabaret about gender euphoria. Created in conversation with the gender diverse community in Ōtautahi and Pōneke, Too Much Hair highlights the joy of being oneself and having diverse expressions of gender. Tickets: Bats.co.nz

The Kugels

St Andrews, May 25, 12:15pm, Koha

Anna Gawn (voice), Ross Harris (accordion), Robin Perks (violin), Debbie Rawson (clarinets) and Nick Tipping (bass). The Kugels play traditional Klezmer music and original works by their in-house Arts Laureate kiwi composer/accordionist Ross Harris. The music is wild, passionate, haunting and makes you want to dance.

Supplied Brian and Maryrose Crook of The Renderers.

The Renderers

Meow, May 26, 8pm, $35

In a rare New Zealand visit, Joshua Tree-based band The Renderers bring their brooding country-influenced distortion-tinged psychedelic space rock to five select venues in May. Tickets: Moshtix.co.nz