Umar Zakaria on the intersection of music and culture

Umar Zakaria was born in Singapore, grew up in Christchurch and now lives in Wellington. He studied jazz double bass in Wellington, Texas, and Boston, and released an album in 2018 called Fearless Music. That album won a Tui award for Best Jazz Artist that year. He’s now working on a PhD on the topic of Malay composers in Singapore.

What is the current project you've been featured in?

I’ve been featured in Art Stories In Aotearoa (ASIA for short) which is a new video series by Kadambari Raghukumar, produced by DIVA Productions and RNZ. It tells the stories of an inspiring cast of talented Asian-New Zealand artists in fine arts, multimedia, music, dance, theatre and design. Kadambari, the host of the show, reached out to me, and we shared a few phone calls and back and forth before it was confirmed – she really did her research. Now that the project is complete, it feels great to know that people will get to know my story and that in a sense we can become closer, even if we haven’t met.

BEN STEWART/Supplied Umar Zakaria is a Wellington-based musician.

What do you hope people get out of the series?

I hope people will witness the benefits of getting to know every part of yourself, including where you come from and where your family comes from and what it’s taken in the lives of others for you to be the person you are now. It’s entirely up to each person how you respond to that, build on that, express that, but I think the series demonstrates how having this awareness and being a part of this conversation about who we are, and why each part of that matters, has made the experience of life richer and more meaningful for each of us as individuals, as well as for those who enjoy our art.

Why is it important for culture to influence artistic style or practice?

We want society to be equal, but it is made up of all kinds of different people. The more that art reflects the influence of culture, the more it reflects a society that acknowledges those differences, and that gives us hope for a society that is able to navigate around those differences to provide equally for everyone in spite of them. The more that artists create this way, the more we raise a challenge to society to keep progressing in this way, and celebrating it where it does succeed.

How would you describe your artistic process?

I listen to a lot of music to absorb inspiration and ideas that suit the project I’m working on. Then I start experimenting with those ideas. I try to find unexpected connections between them, and I often use the piano for this step. At some point the experimenting leaves me with too many options and that’s when I make an outline for the project, whether it is a composition, a performance, a collaboration, or something else. Finally, I’m ready to fill in that outline section by section according to how I feel each day until it’s done, allowing for happy accidents on the way.

Alexandra James/Supplied Zakaria was born in Singapore but grew up in Christchurch.

In the times we're living through, why should people engage with music?

If you like someone’s music, it’s a good sign that you could be friends. Engaging with music means engaging with the reassuring knowledge that the world is filled with people who want to show you love and understanding, even if they are not in the right place or the right time to do so.

What is one piece of advice you'd give to budding artists?

It’s never too early to ask yourself why you’re making art.

What is your favourite thing about the arts?

I love getting to know people on a deep level, and the arts opens the door to encountering and exploring the minds of beautifully creative people, right in the middle of their own world. That might be the deepest level there is.