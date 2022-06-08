Classical music festival set to warm up Cuba Street this Wellington winter

Classical on Cuba is returning to the Wellington’s Cuba Street precinct this winter.

Wellington’s very own Classical on Cuba music festival is returning to the capital this winter with a diverse and playful new lineup.

Exploring classical music in a contemporary world the festival, now in its third year, will feature 100 shows performed by more than 40 music groups across 20 venues on the weekend of July 22–24.

Each show challenges the preconceptions of what classical music is, pairing favourite venues with some of Wellington’s most accomplished classical musicians, overseen by the artistic direction of famed composer John Psathas.

The heart of the festival is the Classical Crawl programme, which offers 90 30-minute shows across 20 venues throughout the Cuba St precinct, ranging from i cafes to bars and galleries.

READ MORE:

* Awards for aspiring young orchestral musicians

* There's a treat on every corner for this weekend's Classical on Cuba festival

* Classical on Cuba to return to Wellington for encore weekend of music



Artistic coordinator Leah Thomas said the festival was an “accessible way to celebrate and support classical music”.

”We want people to discover something new in their familiar and favourite Cuba St venues, while our artists celebrate the diversity and depth of their art form,” she said.

Bohdan Warchomij/Supplied The programme features exciting multi-disciplinary collaborations such as Deco Dance, a special collaboration between Australian choreographer Chrissie Parrott working with Wellington's Java Dance Company.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will open the festival at the Michael Fowler Centre, with a concert of classical hits, from movie themes to the first piano concerto ever recorded in 1909.

The Classical Crawl involves everything from nine-piece flute choir The Flute Squadron, to jazz-fusion quartet Little Symphony Sax Quartet, sparkling piano duo Duo Enharmonics, The Gemini Clarinet Quintet, and solo artist Jack Hooker.

Five new songs make up the “New Cuba Street Suite”, a special commission in which five local and well-known composers – Lucien Johnson, Salina Fisher, Arjuna Oakes, Umar Zakaria and Jess Deacon – bring to life the poetry of local authors through music.

The festival also offers kaupapa Māori ensembles, celebrating indigenous music-making and classical music. Manawa mixes the spiritual sounds of taonga pūoro with electric bass and drums, guitar and te reo Māori, and local group Ao offers unique and totally improvised performances combining taonga pūoro, koto (of Japan) and violin, and Hiwa which brings the art of kapa haka to the classical programme.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Manawa’s Rob Thorne (Ngāti Tumutumu/Tainui) is set to perform as part of the festival, mixing the spiritual sounds of taonga pūoro with electric bass and drums, guitar and te reo Māori.

The Whistledowns, a highly anticipated Bridgerton-esque musical soirée brings string quartet hits from the popular Netflix show and folk music from the regency era.

The kids and the young at heart can take a musical trip through the zoo with Orchestra Wellington's Carnival of Animals.

Five opera singers compete for the grand prize in the Lexus Song Quest Grand Final Gala, backed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, on July 23.