Writer wins complaint after accusing Creative NZ assessors of bias

A writer who won a complaint alleging bias from external assessors working for Creative New Zealand wants more robust training for those making decisions on arts funding.

Paula Morris, the director of the Master of Creative Writing programme at the University of Auckland, was “horrified” at assessment notes that were made about her arts funding application to Creative NZ this year.

“They revealed bias, reliance on assumptions rather than concrete evidence, and a dismaying ignorance of the literature sector,” she said.

After writing a complaint going through each section of the assessment and giving supporting evidence, Creative NZ admitted that the two external assessors who evaluated Morris’ application “may have slightly misunderstood aspects” and “made assumptions” from the information provided, according to a sighted email.

supplied Paula Morris (Ngati Wai) is an associate professor and the director of the Master of Creative Writing programme at the University of Auckland.

“We agree some of those assumptions demonstrated bias,” Creative NZ senior manager of strategy and engagement David Pannett said in the email.

Pannett said the agency was looking at providing further development and training to external assessors, field experts drawn from the wider arts community, and its assessment services team was looking at making changes to its proofing process.

Creative NZ monitored peer assessor performance after every funding round, Pannett said, but it was always subjective.

But Morris said Creative NZ should introduce base marks on evidence supplied in an application, rather than relying on “conjecture, unsupported anecdotal evidence, personal feelings or assumptions”.

SUPPLIED Creative NZ’s David Pannett says the agency is looking at providing more training to external assessors.

“The team need to cast the net wider for suitable assessors (and chairs) and make expectations about ... knowledge and diligence in assessing more clear,” she said.

After making the complaint Morris made a new application for a smaller amount of funding, and that was granted.

Per Creative NZ’s guidelines, assessors needed to give generous, comprehensive feedback and use the assessment scale and criteria well, Morris said.

“I don't think any of us are entitled to funding. We just have the right to a fair assessment.”

Joséphine McNaught, a lawyer specialising in the arts, says wider issues exist with creatives across all disciplines not having accounting, legal or marketing skills.

Services which support creatives and their legal rights were not taught as part of arts degrees and were “very ad hoc”, McNaught said.

Aotearoa needed to have an accessible national organisation, like the Arts Law Centre of Australia, to help build skills among creatives in the areas of business, law and accounting, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Creative NZ’s Cath Cardiff says it takes the feedback it receives from the sector seriously.

Creative NZ’s senior manager for arts development services, Cath Cardiff, said its assessment system had been refined over time, and was based on the principle of external peer assessment with “several balances and checks” to ensure objective decisions.

“From time to time there will be situations where perceptions differ and we take seriously the feedback we receive from the sector, as it helps us improve our processes, communication and rigour,” Cardiff said.