Artists to get 5% of re-sale price of artworks under new royalty scheme

A 5% royalty payment will be made to visual artists or their estates each time their work sells on the re-sale market, the Government has announced.

The scheme will come into effect in late 2024, Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced at {Suite}​ Gallery in Auckland on Thursday.

The royalty will be available to Kiwi citizens and residents, and will also operate on a reciprocal basis for residents of the United Kingdom and European Union countries, meaning Kiwi artists will get a slice of the pie when their works are resold there, too.

The agreement was part of free trade agreements which New Zealand secured with the United Kingdom and the EU earlier this year.

“This is about fairness. It underlines our Government’s commitment to honouring the tremendous artistic skill and creativity of so many of our visual artists,” Sepuloni said in a statement.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Artist Judy Darragh says the royalty is about ethics and the gesture, as well as the actual payment.

The scheme would require buyers of artworks to pay a royalty when purchasing art through the secondary art market (auction houses, dealers, galleries).

It comes amid a time of booming expansion and maturity of Aotearoa’s art market, which saw the number of sales skyrocket during the pandemic and several million-dollar auctions grab headlines.

Critics argue the scheme adds layers of cost and bureaucracy to the art purchasing process and fear it could alienate the growing number of prospective art buyers. They also argue it will only significantly benefit established artists and their estates.

But artists have said it’s only fair they or their estates get a portion of the proceeds as their work appreciates in value. Royalties already exist for musicians and writers, and visual artist’s royalties are in more than 80 other countries.

After years of sector consultation, officials struck the right balance between allowing the resale market to flourish while respecting the creators of art, Sepuloni said.

supplied Art+Object director Leigh Melville says the scheme will have great implications for the art market.

“Beyond the monetary acknowledgement, this is confirmation for artists that they have rights, and their cultural and societal contribution is valued.”

The royalty will be a flat rate of 5% before any additions, deductions, or other charges including a buyer’s premium, commission on private sales, or GST.

It will be linked to the duration of copyright in Aotearoa, which is currently the life of the artist plus 50 years after death, and cannot be waived or transferred except on death. It can be jointly held by a group of artists.

Liability for the payment would be shared by the seller and art market professional, and the royalty would apply to re-sales that involve an art market professional or re-sales to and from public institutions like museums or galleries.

But the Government says there will be some establishment and operational costs before the scheme becomes self-sustaining, including a yet-to-be-determined administration fee.

The price of artworks which the royalty would apply to would also be confirmed in the legislation.

A Government-appointed, not-for-profit collection agency would manage the scheme.

Judy Darragh, spokesperson of artist advocacy group Art Makers Aotearoa, said the royalty, first discussed in Aotearoa in 2007, would be a game-changer.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the scheme on Thursday.

“This is significant in terms of signalling value for artists. It may not be much for some artists, but it’s more the ethics and the gesture that’s really important ... This is the beginning of other bigger things.”

Auction house Art+Object director Leigh Melville said the royalty’s implications for the art market were great, but it supported the scheme. It had been paying artists a copyright fee for the past year.

“My concern is around the implementation for small businesses, and the wider issue of education of the marketplace ... It might discourage activity in a small market.”

Melville also wondered where Trade Me and online re-sale marketplaces would fit into the model.