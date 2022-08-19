Rhys Darby reunites with Flight of the Conchords to celebrate 25 years of comedy

Flight of the Conchords on stage with Rhys Darby at the opera house.

Rhys Darby has reunited with Flight of the Conchords, while celebrating his 25 years in stand-up comedy with a show in Wellington on Friday.

Darby – who played the band’s manager in their TV series – introduced Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement by asking “if only there were two people in Wellington who could help me with music”.

Darby proceeded to do the role call, an ongoing gag from the series.

“I know it’s been 15 years guys, but I told you I’d get you another gig,” he said.

Jono Robertson and Finn Darby, Rhys’s son, also joined the group on stage.

The Friday night show at the Opera House is the comedian’s first New Zealand show in five years.

It drew a much younger crowd than you’d expect for veteran comedian’s anniversary-cum-victory lap.

Supplied Rhys Darby's show at Wellington's Opera House marks his 25 years in stand-up comedy. Image credit: Robyn Von Swank

That’s probably down to the Gen Z heart-throb status he’s recently acquired thanks to his star turn as Stede Bonnet in queer-friendly pirate romcom, Our Flag Means Death.

Undeterred by the rain – and the flooding, and the slips – the lobby was bursting with soggy puffer jackets by 7.30pm.

There were more than a few lurkers out on the pavement too, perhaps in anticipation of the arrival of some of Darby’s celebrity pals rumoured to be in town at the moment.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Amelia and Bridget from Te Aro are at Rhys Darby's Wellington show in costume to support opening act Ray O’Leary.

A source from the show said “there will be some very special stuff happening” at the end of the show.

Amelia and Bridget, from Te Aro, arrived in costume to support opening act comedian Ray O’Leary.

“Although, we say Rhys Darby is closing for Ray,” Bridget said.