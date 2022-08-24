Take Five: Key things to know about art crime in New Zealand

A new book argues that art copyists get a bad rap. They're not always forgers out to scam the unwary. In fact, there's an art to copying art that deserves its own place in art history. (Audio aired August 2022).

Technology and NFTs are presenting exciting opportunities for art, but they’re also providing tools for criminals, an expert warns.

This week Canadian police started investigating a heist of a famous portrait of Sir Winston Churchill, after the original photograph was swapped with a fake sometime during its 24-year stay in an Ottawa hotel.

But art crime is not unique to overseas.

In 2017 two Gottfried Lindauer paintings were stolen from Auckland’s International Art Centre; earlier this year an historian claimed the Alexander Turnbull Library held a forged painting by Augustus Earle; and a letter purportedly signed by Charles Dickens was withdrawn from auction in 2020 after a collector cast doubt on its legitimacy.

1. How prevalent is art crime?

This question is difficult to answer for a number of reasons, including a lack of centralised register and a lack of policing resources.

A list of art crimes against art is kept on the New Zealand Art Crime Research Trust website, but it’s not exhaustive. The site posts links to news stories about art crime. So far in 2022, the trust has listed 11 instances of art crime.

Some crimes will go unreported for various reasons, including the fear of copycat crimes, or people not wanting to be seen as foolish for buying fraudulent works, said the trust’s chairperson Penelope Jackson.

In the case of a fraud, it might be settled between parties without the story ever making it to the media, Jackson said.

Karl Sim is the only person to be convicted of art forgery in Aotearoa.

2. What are the main types of art crime?

The three main categories are theft, vandalism and fraud.

But each country has its own unique points of difference. For example, in Australia, since the rise in popularity of contemporary Aboriginal art, there’s been a spike in fraudulent Aboriginal art being made and sold.

Earlier this year Māori advocate Rangi McLean said a German artist used his tā moko image without his permission.

3. How is this changing?

Technology is advancing the ways trained conservators can examine artworks to detect things like the age of paint – this is a finite, scientific means of saying whether a painting is fraudulent or not.

Technology can also be a tool for finding stolen art – once an image of a missing work is in the media, it’s always there for reference.

More and more people are also buying art online. But this raises its own risks, as viewing an artwork can also mean a loss in nuance for things like texture, Jackson said.

It is easy to purchase forging tools in online marketplaces.

And NFTs or non-fungible tokens – a type of digital asset – have their own issues.

They can be used to commit fraud, and some artists have reported finding their works for sale as NFTs on online marketplaces without their permission.

Motivations for art crimes have also changed with time.

With movements like Black Lives Matter statues of colonisers have been toppled over worldwide.

New Zealand has also had its fair share of public art being vandalised – in 2019 a controversial statue of Captain Cook in Gisborne was moved from Tītīrangi Hill to the Tairāwhiti Museum due to vandalism, and divided public opinion.

4. How can people prevent art crime?

Art collectors should keep good images and catalogues of their artworks, including sales receipts, Jackson said.

People should ask questions when buying art on the secondary market, and ask about a work’s provenance.

Works should be itemised on insurance, and secured to walls.

People should also be aware of copyright of images. But Jackson stressed that not all copies of art are made for nefarious purposes (think film props or for artists’ education).

5. How is art crime managed?

Police say all property theft reports are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Jackson said many art crimes aren’t solved.

Police don’t have a dedicated team to deal with art crime, due to a lack of resources.

In the United Kingdom, art specialists are called when a crime is committed. London’s Metropolitan Police has its own art and antiquities unit, which investigates fraud, illegal trafficking and art theft.

New Zealand also has no dedicated national art register – as it does with cars – where people could log artworks and report them stolen to ensure dealers do not accidentally sell them.