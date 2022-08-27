One of the country’s finest corporate art collections up for auction

Webb's auction house is putting major artworks held in the Bank of New Zealand's art collection under the hammer in September.

One of the country’s finest corporate art collections is on display in Wellington before going under the hammer next month.

The Bank of New Zealand Art Collection was assembled in the 1980s by art advocate and dealer Peter McLeavey, but in September the auction house Webb’s is due to sell the artworks, with the proceeds going towards a new philanthropic foundation.

BNZ says it’s taken good care of the precious works, which include Colin McCahon’s O Let Us Weep (1969), expected to fetch as much as $1.6 million. But now it’s time to pass on that role.

“[Our bankers] will be equally proud of the ultimate legacy of the art collection which, through the creation of the trust, will enhance our ability to help communities create a better future,” BNZ’s chief executive Dan Huggins said in a statement.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A patron views Tony Fomison’s The Fugitive. To the right are two works by Charles Blomfield (The Pink Terraces, The White Terraces).

READ MORE:

* Prices soar for artworks by late Christchurch artist Bill Hammond

* Auction house Webb's to open premises in Wellington

* Art market skyrocketing since Covid-19 lockdown – experts

* New Zealand art sales experiencing boom as records tumble in 2016-17



KEVIN STENT/Stuff The collection includes Robin White’s Glenda at Tahakopa and Fly-Away Girl by Ian Scott.

The auction – which will be held in two parts due to the number of works being sold – was “monumental”, Webb’s director of art Charles Ninow said in an interview.

In the first lot, 50 major museum-quality works would be auctioned, while the second lot is described as more affordable. A 400-page catalogue and a documentary have been prepared to accompany the collection.

Other works in the collection include those by John Reynolds, Gretchen Albrecht, Gordon Walters and a significant range of black and white photography.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Charles Ninow, the director of art for Webb’s, says the auction will be the biggest ever held in New Zealand.

McLeavey was one of the architects of New Zealand’s contemporary art market, and chased the “very best” artworks that existed to make up BNZ’s collection, Ninow said.

The artworks told a story about New Zealanders and the country’s national identity during the time period the art was collected, he said.

Together, the collection helped introduced art to people’s lives through it being hung in offices, lent to museums and galleries, and taken care for by a dedicated curator, Ninow said.

The works were in “amazing condition”, he said. “We can safely say this is going to be the biggest art auction ever held in New Zealand.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff From left: Basic Arawa Pattern and Bird Motif by Theo Schoon, Makora by Gordon Walters, Onepu by Gordon Walters.

In 1982, BNZ hired McLeavey to acquire artworks to accompany their Wellington headquarters at 1 Willis St. The building, which is known now as the Aon Centre, was the tallest in New Zealand when it was completed in 1984.

Like the building, the bank wanted its art collection to be the best New Zealand had to offer. In the decades since BNZ had exhibited much of the work publicly.

The sale comes at a time when the country’s auction houses and dealer galleries are dealing with insatiable market appetite for art, a trend that’s emerged since the start of the pandemic.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A member of the public views the BNZ Art Collection at Webb’s on Marion St in Wellington.

Part 1 is on display at Webb’s, 23 Marion St, Wellington, to September 3. Part 2 will go on view from September 8-17. Auctions will be held on September 18 and 27 in Auckland.