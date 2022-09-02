Wellington's Hannah Playhouse theatre 're-awakening ... like Sleeping Beauty'

Murray Lynch, chairperson of the trust for Hannah Playhouse, left, with Wellington City Council’s city events manager Stephen Blackburn outside the theatre.

Wellington’s Hannah Playhouse theatre will be reopened as an affordable, flexible arts incubation space where performers can experiment with, develop and show new works.

Wellington City Council will contribute $200,000 a year over a three-year pilot to the theatre’s operating costs to ensure the space remains affordable, starting next month.

“We’re re-awakening the venue, it’s like Sleeping Beauty in many ways,” Gisella Carr, the council’s head of arts and culture, said in an interview this week.

The Hannah Playhouse opened in 1973 in a brutalist-style building on Cambridge Tce but performances stopped in 2013 when the Downstage theatre company closed. It has been used only periodically since then, and has not hosted a performance since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Its reopening is a collaborative project between the council and the trust which helps maintain the theatre.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hannah Playhouse is on the corner of Courtenay Place and Cambridge Tce in Wellington.

The Hannah Playhouse Trust will provide technical infrastructure like lighting, sound and rigging, and do upgrades to the building to restore flexibility to the performance space, meaning artists could show work to audiences of between 100 and 300 people depending on their requirements.

The council is currently hiring a dedicated theatre manager.

Stephen Blackburn, the council’s city events manager, said the idea was for Hannah Playhouse to act as a springboard venue for artists who want to experiment with taking a smaller work to mid-sized audiences before adapting it to even larger crowds.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hannah Playhouse will be transformed into a flexible space which can seat a variety of audience sizes dependent on artists’ needs.

During consultation for the council’s 10-year arts and culture strategy Aho Tini, artists expressed concern about a significant lack of access to spaces to create, rehearse, develop and perform works in Wellington.

Hannah Playhouse’s reopening would help address that, Blackburn said.

Carr said venues were not just empty spaces for hire but were places artists could hone their craft and shape work.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Hannah Playhouse bar, where Gisella Carr says there could also be live events during the day once its reopens.

“[Spaces] determine how you work with audiences. A venue is a powerful tool for a city that wants to develop its creative sector,” she said.

WellingtonNZ this week identified the screen, creative and digital sectors as key focus areas for economic and job growth opportunities in the region.

Trust chairperson Murray Lynch said the Hannah Playhouse was an ideal size for independent touring companies.

Wellington had smaller venues like BATS and the mid-sized Circa, and larger venues in development including a warehouse in Newtown due to seat crowds of up to 1000. Wellington also has the Opera House.

The Town Hall is due to be reopened in 2025 after seismic work is complete, and this year the St James Theatre also reopened after strengthening.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Wellington City Council is hiring a dedicated manager for Hannah Playhouse.

Blackburn said the council was trying to create an ecology of spaces which would lend itself to the development of artistic work in scale, linked in with the city’s arts education spaces, including its various tertiary institutions.

Contemporary dance company Footnote was going into the space next month, Carr said, and the council was already fielding applications from artists who wanted to use the space through 2024.