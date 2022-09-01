Writer, teacher and theatre director Phillip Mann dies, aged 80

Phillip Mann was born in the United Kingdom but was living as an author in Wellington after a career as a drama professor at Victoria University of Wellington.

Writer, director and teacher Phillip Mann has died aged 80 in Wellington.

Mann died on Thursday in the capital, according to a statement released by Mann’s family.

Born in North Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, Mann was a science fiction author and studied drama and English in Manchester in England and California in the United States before moving to Aotearoa.

He was the founding teacher at New Zealand’s first university drama department, at Victoria University of Wellington in 1970.

But Mann retired from his professor of drama position at Victoria University in 1998 to focus on other projects.

He was also a leading theatre director, directing premieres of New Zealand work by Vincent O'Sullivan, Renée and Greg McGee, as well as scores of contemporary and classic plays and operas.

Mann had 11 novels to his name at the time of his death. He was internationally acclaimed for his science fiction writing and had also written extensively for radio and theatre.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Mann, pictured here in 2014, was shortlisted for the prestigious British Arthur C Clark Award.

His book, The Disestablishment of Paradise, was shortlisted for the prestigious Arthur C Clark Award, and he was an honorary fellow of the New Zealand Society of Authors, and patron of the Phoenix Science Fiction Society.

In 2017, he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre and literature.

He celebrated his 80th birthday last month at Newtown’s Te Whaea buildings for the launch of his most recent novel Chevalier & Gawayn: The Ballad of the Dreamer with family, friends, colleagues and former students.

Mann is survived by his wife, Nonnita, daughter Delia, son Owen and grandchildren Jasper, Poppy, Ianto and Rafe.