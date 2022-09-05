Circa Theatre gets $200k from Wellington council for new facade

Wellington City Council has done a U-turn on funding for a new facade and remediation work at Circa Theatre, giving $200,000 this year and earmarking another $550,000 for the project.

“We’re over the moon,” Dame Carolyn Henwood, a founding member of Circa Theatre, said in an interview on Monday.

In addition to the council’s total commitment of $750,000, the theatre was hoping to raise a further $1.25 million from arts grants and fundraising.

Recent design drafts show a dramatic outdoor seating area, featuring a light sculpture by artist Kayne Horsham, who invented the architectural mesh Kaynemaile. The theatre also wants to fix persistent leaks inside the building.

At a council meeting last week, all councillors agreed to include $550,000 in next year’s budget for the project, which represents an additional one-off 0.18% rates increase.

All councillors except Jennie Condie also agreed to allocate $200,000 towards the project this year.

The decision comes after the council declined to provide funding for the project in June. But the council committed $50,000 to Circa then, so it could prepare a more detailed proposal.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who moved last week’s motions before they were carried, said a number of concerns that council officers had about the project earlier in the year had been resolved.

Getting funding from the council this year was “critical” to the project getting further grants, Calvert said.

In the meantime, the leaky theatre had buckets set up collecting rainfall, which was “not ideal”.

“It’s critical we put our money where our mouth is ... on essentially, what I believe is part of the fabric of Wellington,” Calvert said.

“This is not a nice to have ... It’s a small amount to potentially enable a lot more to be gained.”

The new design would be elegant, and help put pride back into the city around the under-construction Tākina convention and events centre, Te Papa and the Wharewaka Function Centre, Calvert said.

Henwood said the theatre was excited to launch its future-proofing fundraising campaign soon.

“Circa sees itself as a steward of the arts in Wellington ... We want everyone in the city to come on board and help us do this.”

The $750,000 was classed as debt funding, meaning it was unplanned additional spending.

Calvert said if the council made a surplus at the end of this or next year, the amount would be deducted from that.

The $550,000 in next year’s budget also needed to be signed off by any incoming council.